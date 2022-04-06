Jay Edwards: Blessed be the motorists

“Never drive faster than your guardian angel can fly.”—Unknown

As I drove down the road last Monday morning, I thought about a video I had watched the night before.

It had been posted by one of my female friends, who wrote, “I have no words after watching…Please drive carefully.” So I clicked it on and began viewing seven and a half minutes of violent automobile crashes and pedestrians getting run over.

Some of it was staged, but a lot was actual footage. The message was a simple one, “Don’t text and drive.” It was pretty horrific stuff, and at the end of it came an ad for Dr. Scholl’s Massaging Gel Slim Sole Insoles, for tired and achy feet.

The crash video must have worked because the next day I was driving slow and cautious. I remembered something my friend Jim once said to me as I sped us toward a late tee time, “You know Jay, there’s a lot to be said for ‘Arrive Alive.’”

So I was taking my time, hoping I wouldn’t be smashed to smithereens by someone on their cell phone. Just then a large 18-wheel construction-like dump truck passed me like I was standing still (wasn’t that in a song from the 70s?). The light ahead of us turned red before the speeding trucker got to the intersection, but he never slowed down.

When I came over the next hill, there was a busy intersection, where the trucker had finally stopped. He was straddling the line that separates the lanes and was blinking to turn left. I stopped about 30 yards back, sensing something might happen.

I waited on the light to change. Then I saw the passenger side door of a small black car in the left-turn lane opening and a young man getting out. He walked over to the door of the 18-wheeler; and it wasn’t to wish the guy a happy Monday.

I rolled down my window and was able to hear the last few phrases the guy on the ground offered up to the reckless driver. I can’t tell you the adjectives used, but it involved an invitation to climb down out of the cab, which the driver declined, showing more sense than I’d given him credit for just moments before.

Then the angry passenger spewed a not so fond farewell to the trucker and got back into his car. The light turned and everyone moved on to the next moment of their life.

I hoped the truck driver had learned something, but probably he hadn’t. And while I was glad the guy had confronted him about his recklessness, I was more glad he hadn’t been shot in the face for his efforts.

It all reminded me of when I’d stopped in at Sonic one morning a few months back for some raspberry ice tea. I sat in line after ordering with about four cars ahead of me. My music was turned up pretty loud. I thought I heard a horn honking and turned the music down. Sure enough, the guy behind me was honking and yelling at me to pull up, which I really couldn’t do because of the car in front.

I inched forward a bit, but the guy wasn’t satisfied and went on with his tirade. This went on for a few minutes until he had everyone’s attention. Finally he pulled out and stopped next to me. I rolled down my window, and he called me one of the same names the guy had called the truck driver.

He was an older man, and I was so shocked I just laughed. He didn’t much like that either and finally sped away, before I even had a chance to tell him that he should try some of Dr. Scholl’s Massaging Gel Slim Sole Insoles, for tired and achy feet.