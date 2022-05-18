Jay Edwards: Dogs love, cats tolerate

“You can say any foolish thing to a dog, and the dog will give you a look that says, ‘My God, you’re right! I never would’ve thought of that!”—Dave Barry

“Thousands of years ago, cats were worshipped as gods. Cats have never forgotten this.”—Unknown

My son Matt forwarded me the “Diaries” e-mail below. If you have ever owned a cat or a dog, or both at the same time, these truths will not be lost on you.

The last dog I had was a Cairn terrier named Gus. He never made it to Westminster, but we loved him just the same.

He was in jail twice, and ran off a couple of other times. One of those times we discovered him in the kitchen cabinet. The other time he was living with another family in a huge house. They had renamed him Bosley, and he didn’t seem that interested in going back with me when I showed up at their door. We’ve also had cats, which possessed admirable qualities of their own. And while seeming more intelligent than their canine brothers, they never could seem to grasp the concept that a car in a road was a deadly thing. Anyway, the following diaries seem pretty accurate for the animals we’ve known and loved.

“The Dog’s Diary

8:00 am—Dog food! My favorite thing!

9:30 am—A car ride! My favorite thing!

9:40 am—A walk in the park! My favorite thing!

10:30 am—Got rubbed and petted! My favorite thing!

12:00 pm—Milk bones! My favorite thing!

1:00 pm—Played in the yard! My favorite thing!

3:00 pm—Wagged my tail! My favorite thing!

5:00 pm—Dinner! My favorite thing!

7:00 pm—Got to play ball! My favorite thing!

8:00 pm—Wow! Watched TV with the people! My favorite thing!

11:00 pm—Sleeping on the bed! My favorite thing!”

“The Cat’s Diary- Day 983 of My Captivity

“My captors continue to taunt me with bizarre little dangling objects. They dine lavishly on fresh meat, while the other inmates and I are fed hash or some sort of dry nuggets. Although I make my contempt for the rations perfectly clear, I nevertheless must eat something in order to keep up my strength.

“The only thing that keeps me going is my dream of escape. In an attempt to disgust them, I once again vomit on the carpet. Today I decapitated a mouse and dropped its headless body at their feet. I had hoped this would strike fear into their hearts, since it clearly demonstrates my capabilities. However, they merely made condescending comments about what a ‘good little hunter’ I am.

“There was some sort of assembly of their accomplices tonight. I was placed in solitary confinement for the duration of the event. However, I could hear the noises and smell the food. I overheard that my confinement was due to the power of ‘allergies.’ I must learn what this means, and how to use it to my advantage.

“Today I was almost successful in an attempt to assassinate one of my tormentors by weaving around his feet as he was walking. I must try this again tomorrow, but at the top of the stairs.

“ I am convinced that the other prisoners here are flunkies and snitches. The dog receives special privileges. He is regularly released, and seems to be more than willing to return….The bird must be an informant. I observe him communicating with the guards regularly. I am certain that he reports my every move. My captors have arranged protective custody for him in an elevated cell, so he is safe. For now ...”