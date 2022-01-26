Jay Edwards: Driving fast towards a slow hike

Dad swooped up his little one and moved to the side so I might pass. “Hi fellas, I thought I was alone out here,” I said. The dad laughed, and the boy said, “Hi,” followed by something that sounded similar to, “I like it out here!”

“I like it out here too,” I said back, and the dad and I laughed and soon they were far behind and whatever the lad was saying was carried off through the few leaves that still rustled above.

There were no other people sightings until I neared the end, on the flat part of the trail near the water that has a name I don’t recall. I was looking at the clusters of dead leaves resting quietly on the calm water when I heard a motor whose sound steadily came closer.

Thinking it a motorcycle, which I had never witnessed on any of these winding paths, it came around the bend ahead and I saw it was a four-wheeler, with a middle-aged man likely younger than myself, who slowed when he saw me but gave it a gentle throttle when he saw me step to the side and out of the way.