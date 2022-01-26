Jay Edwards: Driving fast towards a slow hike

I returned to the mountain recently for a hike, on a cold day.
On the way, I was passed by a truck, which passed first the car behind me, which was on my tail. The car wanted to go faster, and I even slowed, hoping he would, but the truck moved first, like an angry shot from a gun with sudden bursting speed.
This didn’t sit so well with my tailgater, who knew his chance had been missed and moved in closer to show me he was still there and that it was my fault.
I turned into the park and saw it was different with only one vehicle, a small, silver SUV. I parked and began my walk, stick in hand and one bottle of water pushed into the back left pocket of my jeans.
The sky was gray, but it wasn’t going to rain anymore. I turned right to the trail that headed west along the base of the mountain and soon came to the small metal bridge and a picnic table, headed up the short steep climb, and turned left.
There was no one in site, and I wondered if this would be the day when I would see no other hikers. But that was not to be, for I soon came upon a young father and his toddler son, moving slowly as a 2-year old pair of legs will, which stop every few steps to take in the many wonders of the outdoors.
Dad swooped up his little one and moved to the side so I might pass. “Hi fellas, I thought I was alone out here,” I said. The dad laughed, and the boy said, “Hi,” followed by something that sounded similar to, “I like it out here!”
“I like it out here too,” I said back, and the dad and I laughed and soon they were far behind and whatever the lad was saying was carried off through the few leaves that still rustled above.
There were no other people sightings until I neared the end, on the flat part of the trail near the water that has a name I don’t recall. I was looking at the clusters of dead leaves resting quietly on the calm water when I heard a motor whose sound steadily came closer.
Thinking it a motorcycle, which I had never witnessed on any of these winding paths, it came around the bend ahead and I saw it was a four-wheeler, with a middle-aged man likely younger than myself, who slowed when he saw me but gave it a gentle throttle when he saw me step to the side and out of the way.
We locked eyes when he got close, and he spoke first, telling me good afternoon. He wore no helmet and his thick white hair was perfect, perhaps held by a spray. “Howdy, howdy,” I said back, trying to sound friendly because I felt a sense of guilt coming from him, and I wanted him to know I was not the law.
How was he to know, unless I smiled a little, that there were many rules I wasn’t in accord with and some of them, like maybe one that prohibited motorized carriers on these paths, could be overlooked at certain times, like in winter when no one was near.
He moved on past, and I again looked above to where the beautiful autumn we had enjoyed was but a memory, with the only remaining foliage, uneven brown shapes framed by a gray sky.
As another good walk through the woods drew to its end, I passed the boat ramp and looked to the mountain’s peak, not finding any climbers there, the only movement from the turkey buzzards gliding in circular searching patterns. Soon I would be back in my car, moving back over asphalt instead of earth and rocks, much faster than my recent walk, just not fast enough for everyone.