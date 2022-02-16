Jay Edwards: For some, airport travel still stressful

The trip had gone without a hitch, perhaps that should been a clue that something was about to go wrong.

There had been more than enough time to drive from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Atlanta, where we would catch a flight back home. As the short trip came to an end, the stress increased as we looked for the Hertz Rental Car return area.

We had stopped and asked for directions three times, and each helpful person seemed sure of where we needed to be. It was strange there were no signs, as in most airports, leading to the rental car return areas. So you would imagine and expect that the busiest terminal in the world would make it easy. Not so.

I reminded my friend Fred, as we hunted hopelessly for Hertz, about the time 23 years before when we were returning from a trip to The Masters. We were pushed for time on that occasion, and when we did finally get to the place to drop off the car, we came to a large line. So we did the prudent thing and bailed on the car, leaving it on the road, and just in time to catch our flight home.