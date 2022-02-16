Jay Edwards: For some, airport travel still stressful

The trip had gone without a hitch, perhaps that should been a clue that something was about to go wrong.
There had been more than enough time to drive from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Atlanta, where we would catch a flight back home. As the short trip came to an end, the stress increased as we looked for the Hertz Rental Car return area.
We had stopped and asked for directions three times, and each helpful person seemed sure of where we needed to be. It was strange there were no signs, as in most airports, leading to the rental car return areas. So you would imagine and expect that the busiest terminal in the world would make it easy. Not so.
I reminded my friend Fred, as we hunted hopelessly for Hertz, about the time 23 years before when we were returning from a trip to The Masters. We were pushed for time on that occasion, and when we did finally get to the place to drop off the car, we came to a large line. So we did the prudent thing and bailed on the car, leaving it on the road, and just in time to catch our flight home.
Atlanta-Hartsfield is so humongous you have to take trains just to get to the planes. But what we needed was a hot air balloon to carry us over the chasm to the sky tram station I could see in the distance. Then, across that same divide, I spotted a man in a yellow vest that looked like Hertz. I rolled down my window and yelled, “Excuse me!!” He looked at me and I yelled, “Do you work for Hertz?”
“Yes,” he yelled back.
“How do I get to you,” I asked.
“I don’t know!!”
So I asked him if he knew where to take the car and he pointed up, towards the top of the parking deck. We drove and once at the top saw a sea of empty cars and three or four other lost souls driving mindlessly in circles.
Dazed and confused, I slowed the car to a stop and looked over at Fred for wisdom and guidance. “This is bad,” was all he said. Then, when all seemed lost, a man pulled up next to us in a beautiful black Mustang. The way the afternoon was going I expected him to hold us up. Instead, he said that he had heard the guy from Hertz give us the wrong directions, and that if we would follow him he would take us where we needed to be. There was nothing to lose.
One minute later, we were right where we needed to be, and our guardian angel waved goodbye. Inside the terminal, I made it through the scanner, and when I had my shoes back on, I reached for my bag and laptop case. The bag was right where it was supposed to be, the laptop wasn’t. As a slow panic engulfed me, I looked frantically around the floor and then at the sea of travelers moving in every direction. Fred walked up and I said, “Someone got my laptop!”
I hurried back to the security guards, who looked like ex-linemen for the Packers.
“Someone stole my laptop!” Before they could answer I turned back to where I had been, knowing it was now hopeless.
That’s when Fred put his hand on me, I assumed to calm me down.
“Look under your arm,” he said, which I did. My laptop hung there. I’d had it the whole time.
Some people should just stay at home.