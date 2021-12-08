Jay Edwards: Great expectations not always that great

I was invited to a Christmas party from a company I do some writing for. They are reviving it this year after taking off last (COVID) Christmas.

I told KM I’d like to get out of it, and she said she remembered me whining a few years ago when they didn’t invite me. First of all, I don’t whine. But she is probably right. I never want to go, but I always want to be invited.

One of my friends from the company tells me they will have a live band. That is not a big incentive for me, unless it’s Led Zeppelin or Fleetwood Mac.

At the party, when the band starts playing, I will remember how I think dancing is a silly waste of time and energy. And if I’ve had more than one cocktail, which is a good bet, I will tell people that if they aren’t Fred Astaire or Cyd Charisse, then they should just sit there quietly, like I plan to do, just watching as others who don’t take my advice gyrate aimlessly around the room.