Jay Edwards: Let’s be careful out there

She has a 25-minute drive to and from work every day, which is mostly on an interstate. The other day on her way home, she was zipping along about 70 mph (or there about) minding her own business, when, as she put it, “a road-raging maniac motorist” suddenly attempted to pull around her and cut her off. As he tried to pull in front of her, she did what any other working soccer mom on her way home would have done – she sped up.

She lost the man, but was still shaken up when her cell phone rang. It was a friend who she told what had just happened, and got back some much needed sympathy, which comforted her in her angst. And soon the incident became a distant memory, like everything else she was passing on the road.

Her calm was short lived, however, as she looked into her rearview mirror and saw the unwelcome and familiar sight of a closing police car and its flashing blue lights. She pulled over to the side of the road and found her driver’s license and registration while she waited for the officer to arrive at her window. He took them both from her and told her to wait in her vehicle while he went back to his car.