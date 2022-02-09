Jay Edwards: Let’s be careful out there

“Oh, come on now,” she said mildly, as a car suddenly pulled into the lane in front of her. She lifted her hand to toot the horn and then didn’t bother. Note how I didn’t scream and yell like a mad person, she thought for the benefit of that afternoon’s psychotic truck driver, just in case he happened to have stopped by to read her mind.”
― Liane Moriarty, “The Husband’s Secret”
I read a story the other day online about a guy driving down the road who shot at another car with his crossbow. The police were calling it road rage. It said no one was hurt, thank goodness, and I wondered how hard it would be to shoot a crossbow while driving a car.
When I read stories like this, I can’t help wonder about people and their thought processes. Take this guy, who must have had a little time to think before he shot. Perhaps his reasoning went something like this – This guy cut me off. I have been violated. I’ve got it. I’ll shoot him with my crossbow! Then I can go home for a relaxing evening with the family.
There was one other detail that could have contributed to his decision making. He had a .12 BAC. Let’s hope that was the reason anyway.
Speaking of road rage, my wife KM told me a story concerning a woman who works with her, who like many of us, including yours truly, doesn’t like to waste time when she drives.
She has a 25-minute drive to and from work every day, which is mostly on an interstate. The other day on her way home, she was zipping along about 70 mph (or there about) minding her own business, when, as she put it, “a road-raging maniac motorist” suddenly attempted to pull around her and cut her off. As he tried to pull in front of her, she did what any other working soccer mom on her way home would have done – she sped up.
She lost the man, but was still shaken up when her cell phone rang. It was a friend who she told what had just happened, and got back some much needed sympathy, which comforted her in her angst. And soon the incident became a distant memory, like everything else she was passing on the road.
Her calm was short lived, however, as she looked into her rearview mirror and saw the unwelcome and familiar sight of a closing police car and its flashing blue lights. She pulled over to the side of the road and found her driver’s license and registration while she waited for the officer to arrive at her window. He took them both from her and told her to wait in her vehicle while he went back to his car.
She knew she had been going the speed limit when he pulled her over and thought maybe he had stopped her because she was talking on her cell phone. Then from her rearview mirror she saw another vehicle parked behind the police car.
The officer came back to her window and said, “I’m sorry to trouble you this evening ma’am, but I have someone here who owes you an apology.
Then a man walked up next to the officer, leaned down and sheepishly said, “I’m sorry.”
It was the angry road rager that she had encountered a few miles back.
After lecturing the man a bit, the officer smiled and told him that he should have been happy staying behind her because, “She was moving so fast she was pulling you along by her tailpipe fumes.”
A year or so ago, a friend of mine wrote a great column about waving and smiling at people who make you mad while driving. Good idea. Sure beats getting lectured by the side of the road or being shot at by a crossbow.