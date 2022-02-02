Jay Edwards: Looking forward to film about Warner

There is a new movie out called “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.” I haven’t seen it yet and will probably wait until I can get it on my TV. These days you don’t have to wait that long.

Football is not all of Warner’s story, who met his future wife Brenda in a country-western bar in 1992, when he was the starting quarterback at Northern Iowa. The next day he brought Brenda roses and asked to meet her two kids, whom she had told him about the night before.

At that time, her son Zachary was three years older than his sister, Jessie Jo. Zachary was born healthy, but that changed when he was dropped by his real father when he was 4 months old, which caused damage to his brain. Zachary’s father would end up leaving Brenda when she was eight months pregnant with Jessie.

Eventually, the three moved in with Brenda’s parents, and while living there, she completed her nurses training. More tragedy struck in 1996 when her parents were killed by a tornado at their home in Mountain View, Arkansas. The couple had retired there in 1995.

After they were married, Kurt adopted Brenda’s children. Then they had five of their own, the last two, twin girls named Sierra Rose and Sienna Rae.