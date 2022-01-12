Jay Edwards: Stalking the savage beasts

On the top shelf was the famous Red Ryder, which was funny because the last thing KM said to me when I told her where I was going was, “You’ll shoot your eye out!” She’s here all week. Get your tickets early though.

The Red Ryder was tempting, but I finally decided on a Crossman with a little more firepower. It also had this cool little fluorescent-green optic sight. I left the store ready for battle, and on the ride home, envisioned myself coming down from the attic, holding my game by their tails.

I got home and opened the gun’s box, but after reading the first couple of lines of instructions, could wait no longer, and loaded it up. I put on my hunting camo – jeans and sweatshirt, and stealthily moved up the stairs. It was dark and quiet at the top. I shone my flashlight towards the corner that I believed to be the hideout of the furry gang.

Moving along the partially floored area, trying to position myself for a perfect shot, I reached the attic’s end and pointed the light where I knew they must be. Suddenly a gray tail danced from the opening where the light was, startling me and causing me to drop the gun and the light. Cursing, I heard the patter of little clawed feet scurrying along the roof above my head—squirrel 1, Jay 0.