Kiser, Lewis receive Certified Instructional Leader credential

Dr. Brandon Kiser, current Admiral Moorer Middle School principal, and Roshanda Lewis, Eufaula Elementary School principal, both soon-to-be Eufaula City Schools directors, were selected to receive the Certified Instructional Leader credential from CLAS—Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools. The prestigious credential will be formally conferred upon them at the CLAS Convention Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, June 13, in Mobile.