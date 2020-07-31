The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing report each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you‘d like to have your fishing picture published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — We continue to fight the heat and fronts that effect the fish activities. The extreme daytime heat sets off the afternoon storms.
If you hear thunder, you can be struck by lightning. Do not take any chances.
The new shad hatch is growing and the fish are eating well and in great shape. It takes a really slow presentation to finesse a strike once the sun gets up. Shaky heads, wacky rigs, swim jigs and Texas rigs using creature baits and trick worms in red shad, red and black, watermelon red, watermelon candy and June bug are great colors right now. For the early fisherman who can get to the outside grass and pads at dawn, the frog bite is good. It takes patience to set the hook at the right time. I had a client this week that lost three good bass before he learned to feel the tug and not set up on the blow up.
The water level is slowly dropping and will be really dropping beginning Aug. 1 when the Corps begins the three-foot scheduled drop to repair the levee at the dam.
Deeper bass are holding on ledge structure and man-made trash piles. Jigging spoons worked laterally in these fish can get a strike. Heavy jigs and Carolina rigged large worms and creature baits will generate a strike if worked slowly.
Crappie remain on the deeper structure and trash piles and they are eating minnows. Working jigs in these areas work as well. Use your electronics to locate these schools.
Bream and squealer cats are still on the flats eating wigglers. These areas will be high and dry soon, so work them while you can. Bank bream are eating crickets and worms under the overhanging brush and surface cover.
Bigger cats are still working on jugs baited with cut bait and shrimp in the creeks. Bottom fishing for these bigger cats is working on the creek drops using night crawlers and the same bait as the jugs.
The fishing during the draw down on the river will be good, the shallow fish you are catching now will only go to the closest deeper water. The exposed banks and flats will germinate and create new cover for the baitfish when the river comes back up. Just be safe on the water and use the river cans and creek poles or the maps on your electronics.
Visit www.alclassic.com, sign up for our newsletter and keep abreast with the new and exciting things coming for the June 2021 tournament. We now have a $15,000 purse with a new $5,000 guaranteed first place thanks to our new Title Sponsor, Alfa Insurance. Boat numbers are now assigned with the receipt of a completed and paid entry form.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam
www.hawksfishingguideservice.com
Lake Eufaula Readings: July 30
>> Current Level: 188.48 feet
>>Full Pool: 188.00 feet
>>Water Temperature: 80 degrees
Tournament Schedule
AUGUST
15 - Georgia Bass Trail
29 - Bass Pro Shops Open Series- Alabama South Division
SEPTEMBER
12-13 - BFL Bama #5
16-20 - Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3-4 - T-H Marine BFL
10-11 - Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 - Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
