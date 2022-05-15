Lake Eufaula Fishing Report

The water level is holding fairly steady. Down about a foot from a couple weeks ago.

The heavy shad hatch. The many fronts and constant barometric pressure change have the bass in a confused state. They are visible on the new electronics and are not reacting to the lures presented in front of them.

It is taking some slow presentations and a lot of patience from the angler to provoke a strike. The deeper fish are hitting large worms, lizards and creature baits on a Carolina rig. Try rigging a floating hard bait on your Carolina rig and work it slowly through the deeper trash piles.

The shallow bite is really early. Frogs and top water lures are getting bit before the sun gets up very high. Blade baits and soft plastics are also a good choice on the shallow cover. Watermelon candy, green pumpkin and june bug are good colors.

Crappies are beginning to settle in on the natural structure and manmade structure in 10m to 18 feet. Minnows and minnow-tipped jigs are getting a good mess.

Blue gill are doing really well on red wigglers near cover on the bank lines. Some good numbers are being caught.

The shell crackers should be really active on the next full moon. June 14 is a full moon. Native Americans call it the Strawberry Moon. You will be able to smell the beds on the flats. Anchor away from the bed and drop a wiggler on it. The fight on light tackle is always great. You will also get some squealer cats. Best meal from the river you can catch.

Catfish are doing well on jugs baited with cut bait. If you can, use a cast net and get some live shad. They are good for the jugs and bottom fishing. Night crawlers are good also.

Check out www.alclassic.com and register for our October tournament. Sign up for the newsletter and stay up-to-date with upcoming announcements.

Remember what we have been told by our game biologist. We can help our bass grow bigger if we take our fish home and eat them or share them with a friend. We are over populated with mid-sized fish. We have the power to improve our fishery.

Spring time is here. It is the perfect time to take your kids and grandkids fishing. Create those memories they will share with their kids in the future. Be safe on the water and use your life jackets. They will save your life.

Pray for one another, our military, law enforcement and our country.

Water Level: 187.61 msl

Water Temperature: 70s

Water Clarity: Good Stain