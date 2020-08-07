The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing report each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you‘d like to have your fishing picture published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — The Lake is dropping very slowly and some of the stumps are showing up. The Corps is really doing a good job marking potential hazards with white markers. They continue to caution boaters to be safe when navigating the river.
The bass continue to be scattered on the deeper structure and manmade fish attractors. Carolina rigs pulled slowly in these areas are getting a strike. The shad are really plentiful, we have experienced another hatch so now we have pods that are about 1/2 inch and another about 2 inches. The fish we are catching are really full and healthy. We are baiting the Carolina rigs with large worms in dark colors, chartreuse tails are effective. I have also had luck with Watermelon Candy trick worms. Heavy jigs with creature baits in June bug and watermelon green are a good choice. Sinkos in red and black are good colors on the deeper areas. The shallow fish are hitting a popping frog and blade baits real early and just at sunset. Watch for the shad pods and work lipless crank baits under the schools for a larger fish or work a small top water twitch bait through the schools to get a strike.
Do your best to match the color and size of the bait that you are seeing.
Crappie are still holding deep on structure, they are eating minnows and jugs tipped with minnows worked in the schools.
The folks I see on pontoon boats with tops and boats with umbrellas are able to hang in there with these extremely hot days are getting a mess to eat. With hardly any wind on the water these days, it is tough to stick it out.
Shellcrackers are back on the flats and in the creeks. Wigglers are the trick here. These bad boys are so much fun on ultra-light rigs with 6-pound test. It is exciting to hear that reel drag singing while you are fighting these good eating fish.
Bluegills are working the bank cover eating worms and crickets.
The catfish continue to do well on jugs in the creeks and mouths of the river. Cut bait and shrimp are still a good bait to use. Set your lines a little longer as the fish are in some cooler deeper water. Bottom fishermen are catching some on the creek drops using the same bait and chicken livers. If you are having trouble keeping the liver on the hook when casting, get an old stocking from your wife and shred the nylon by pulling on it. Take the threads and wrap it around the liver and hook, leave the point exposed. You can get your longer casts this way and not throw off the bait.
These hot days are brutal on your body with little to no wind. Keep a good hat on your head, use sunscreen and drink plenty of water. It’s easy to get over heated when you are distracted catching fish, I know it’s not easy to leave them. Just be safe.
Keep in touch with the exciting changes with the Alabama Classic Bass Tournament. Log on our new web site at www.alclassic.com, sign up for our newsletter. We are pleased that Alfa Insurance has become our new Title Sponsor guaranteeing the first place winner the $5,000 prize and the remaining $10,000 purse will be rewarded based on 100 teams. Boat numbers will be assigned on receipt of paid applications. A 100% pay back on the big fish side pot is also guaranteed.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam Williams
www.hawksfishingguideservice.com
Lake Eufaula Readings:
>> Current Level: 188.33 feet
>> Water Clarity — clear to slight stain
>>Water Temperature: upper 80’s to low 90’s
Tournament Schedule:
AUGUST
15- Georgia Bass Trail
29- Bass Pro Shops Open Series- Alabama South Division
SEPTEMBER
12-13- BFL Bama #5
16-20- Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3-4- T-H Marine BFL
10-11- Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14- Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!