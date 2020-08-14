The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing Report in each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams – The river continues to drop slowly as the Corps prepare for the repairs on the dam at Fort Gaines. The obvious hazards have been marked with buoy markers for our safety, follow the river cans and the creek markers. Your maps on your electronics are a safe bet to stay in the deeper water. With the storms and high winds this week, keep a close eye out for floating debris.
Fishing patterns have held steady from our last report. The shallow bass bite is still active at day break and just before sunset where you can find cover and outside grass patches. Frogs and blade baits are effective here. Shaky heads and wacky rigs using trick worms and Sinko’s in red and black, watermelon candy and watermelon are good colors. The deeper bass are still scattered on the deeper manmade and natural structure in the creeks and river ledges. We are finding these in 18 to 30 feet of water. Heavy jigs and Carolina rig’s baited with large worms and creature baits using red & black, Watermelon candy, watermelon red and June bug colors are a good choice.
The shad are still plentiful and growing. When you see these shad pods in the open water, throw your twitch bait beyond the school and work it back through it. If you like a crankbait in these situations, match the size as close as possible to the shad size. We are seeing two definite sizes lately. A dot on the side will emulate the Threadfin shad the fish are feeding on. If you don’t have one, take a magic marker and make your own. A rattle trap worked beneath these schools will draw a hit from bigger fish.
Crappie are still on the deeper trash piles on the drops. Working a jig vertically in these schools will get a bite. They are also full and very lethargic and must be finessed into a strike. Tipping these jigs with a minnow or a minnow on an Aberdeen hook will also work.
Bream in the banks are still eating worms and crickets. Look for overhanging bushes and blown down trees in the water.
Catfish are in the creeks and on river ledges. The warm water has pushed then a little deeper. Jugs baited with shrimp, hot dogs and cut bait are getting a good mess for the table.
Be safe in this extreme heat, drink plenty of water and cover yourself with sunscreen. The hot temperatures are setting off the afternoon thunder storms. You do not want to be caught on the water in a lightning storm. Remember, if you can hear thunder you can be struck by lightning.
Sign up for the newsletter for the Alabama Classic Bass Tournament at www.alclassic.com. Keep up with the latest and exciting changes coming in 2021 as we have our 21st tournament to support Niemann-Pick disease research and Darby’s Warrior Support. We are privileged to have Alfa Insurance as our new Title sponsor guarantying our first place winning team a $5,000 check and increasing the total purse to $15,000.
Please pray for each other and our government leaders. We are living in crazy times right now and we hear every day how we are all divided. God created us in HIS image and He was the perfect example of love and peace. Seek Him for guidance through prayer; we will get through this together.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam
- - -
Lake Eufaula reading: Aug. 11
Current Level – 187.89
Full Pool – 188.00
Water Temperature – Upper 80’s to low 90’s
Water Clarity - Stained
- - -
Tournament Schedule
AUGUST
15 -- Georgia Bass Trail
29 – Bass Pro Shops Open Series-Alabama South Division
SEPTEMBER
12-13 -- BFL Bama #5
16-20 – Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3-4 -- T-H Marine BFL
10-11 -- Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 – Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!