Lake Eufaula, Fishing Report

Water Level: 188.27 msl
Water Temperature: Mid to upper 50’s
Water Clarity: Slight stain
The lake has been holding a steady level for the past few weeks. The weather patterns still have the fish confused.
The shallow bite remains fairly consistent on blade baits, jigs and soft plastics. Lipless crank baits and square bill cranks worked along any outside cover is also working. These fish are not very aggressive and must be coaxed into a strike.
If you see signs of fish in the area, birds feeding or shad activity, work these spots out before you leave them. Deeper fish are working on Carolina rigs with large plastics and heavy jigs with big creature baits. These areas must also be worked very slowly and continually.
Bass are also coming off of docks. The cleaner water is staining up good after a rain in these areas. The wash off is also putting insects in the water for the bait minnows to feed on. Chatter baits and square billed cranks are working on these bass.
Crappie are mostly in 12 to 20 feet on trash piles. Minnows are doing the trick here.
Pan fish are still along the banks eating wigglers.
Catfish are holding on the creek drops. Jug fishermen are using cut bait and getting a mess to eat.
We continue to hear our tournament fishermen talking about catching so many short bass during practice and in their tournaments. I talked with our district biologist from the ALDNR this week about trying to get the limit dropped to 12 inches. He said he would support it if it came before the powers to be, but we are in a curve right now on Lake Eufaula.
The shad surveys are showing larger shad, and we should see a growth increase in our fish over the next couple of years. He also said his surveys show way to many short bass due to a poor harvest practice by anglers. He said we need to eat or remove every spot and should also begin to eat 14” to 16” fish to reduce the smaller bass overpopulation.
The river bass make excellent table fare, and as anglers, we can help get our fishery back into balance. He said the healthy 4 pounders and larger need to be releases as they are our good brood stock.
The river is just a huge pond, and we always hear about farm ponds that get over populated and folks are invited to help take out smaller bass. Please consider taking home some bass to eat or share with a neighbor. We can work together to get our larger bass growing again.
When all these fish are competing for food from one source, they will not grow as fast. Remember, there is no size limit on a spotted bass anymore, but they do count in your 10-fish creel limit per fisherman per day.
Winter is settling in and the weather patterns will level out, causing the fish to be more predictable. Enjoy your time on the water, take your family fishing and create those memories you will talk about for generations to come.
God Bless & Good Fishn’
Capt. Sam Williams, Hawks Fishing Guide Service