Lake Eufaula, Fishing Report

Catfish are holding on the creek drops. Jug fishermen are using cut bait and getting a mess to eat.

We continue to hear our tournament fishermen talking about catching so many short bass during practice and in their tournaments. I talked with our district biologist from the ALDNR this week about trying to get the limit dropped to 12 inches. He said he would support it if it came before the powers to be, but we are in a curve right now on Lake Eufaula.

The shad surveys are showing larger shad, and we should see a growth increase in our fish over the next couple of years. He also said his surveys show way to many short bass due to a poor harvest practice by anglers. He said we need to eat or remove every spot and should also begin to eat 14” to 16” fish to reduce the smaller bass overpopulation.

The river bass make excellent table fare, and as anglers, we can help get our fishery back into balance. He said the healthy 4 pounders and larger need to be releases as they are our good brood stock.