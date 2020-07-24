The Eufaula Tribune will publish a Lake Eufaula Fishing report each weekend edition with local fishermen discussing local conditions and best tactics. We will also publish pictures when possible. If you’d like to have your fishing photo published, email kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
Sam Williams — The extremely hot weather has really slowed the fish activity. We fished a morning trip this week and by mid-morning everything became still. The gators were not cruising, the birds were not feeding and there was no bait activity in the grass or the deeper areas. By mid-afternoon the air temperature was 105 degrees or higher.
It is important to keep hydrated and use plenty of sunscreen if you are on the water. It is easy to get over heated.
The early frog bite is good on the outside scattered grass and the pad areas. Spinner baits are also working here. Trick worms, Watermelon red and June bug are good if worked very slow. The deeper fish are still holding on the trash piles. Carolina rigs pulled slowly through these areas are getting a bite. Once you locate the fish in these deeper areas, work a hammered jigging spoon in these fish. Keeping the lure in front of the bass will finesse a strike.
Besides the fronts are changing barometric pressures. We have just had another new shad hatch, so the fish are fat and full. They need to be aggravated into striking our lures. Slow presentations are the answer.
Crappie are still holding on the deep structure. Minnows and jigs are a good bet.
Bluegills and shellcrackers are on the flats and wigglers are the better bait here. Crickets worked along the shore line cover will get a good mess of fish.
Catfish are doing OK on jugs baited with cut bait and shrimp. Bottom fishing from the banks with livers and crawlers are bringing in a good bucket full of squealers. These little cats are sweet and are great when cooked whole with a pot of cheese grits and biscuits.
The Corps of Engineers announced last week that beginning Aug. 1, it will begin a 3-foot draw down of the river to begin repairs on the dikes at the dam caused by Hurricane Michael in 2018.
The Corps warned boaters to be cautious of the river conditions when the water level is down. Use the river markers and be cautious on the flats. It will concentrate the fish in fewer areas so the fishing could be even better. Since the water will drop during warm weather and if it is down long enough for the vegetation to germinate on the exposed banks, the shallow fishing will be wild again as it was a few years ago after the drought. The bait will be in the new grass and the fishing will really be hot.
Lake Eufaula Readings: July 22» Current Level — 188.94 feet
» Full Pool — 188.00 feet
» Water Temperature — 90 degrees
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULEAUGUST
15 Georgia Bass Trail
29 Bass Pro Shops Open Series- Alabama South Division
SEPTEMBER
12-13 BFL Bama #5
16-20 Georgia Bass Federation Top Six
OCTOBER
3-4 T-H Marine BFL
10-11 Bass Pro Shops Series-Area Championship AL South/GA
NOVEMBER
13-14 Alabama Bass Nation State Championship
