Lake Eufaula Fishing Report

The rains, temperature swings and muddy water have the fish in a total state of confusion.
The creeks are very muddy; the river will tend to clear up a little faster. The South end will naturally clear up a bit faster with the sandy bottom.
The bass are scattered on the deeper structure. You can find them on your electronics; they need to be finessed into a strike. Carolina rigs, jigging spoons worked continually among them and big worms on a heavy Texas rig are your best bet. If you see any shad or bird action in the shallow flats, chatter bait in chartreuse with a white trailer dipped in chartreuse J.J.’s Magic will attract a fish.
With this erratic swing in weather patterns, patience is the answer. If you find any sign of activity, work out the area with several types of baits before moving. Rocky areas are also a good choice. As the sun rises, these areas warm up faster. Finesse worms and light jigs on spinning equipment are a good idea to work these areas for a bass. You might also work a Pop-R or other top water lures along the rip-rap. Again, work it slow and deliberate.
Crappie do not like dirty water. They must look up to see their prey. It is hard for them in this muddy water. If you can find cleaner water on the ledges, work the fish attractors and trash piles in 12 to 20 feet with minnows.
Pan Fish are harder to find right now. Worms works along bank lines may get a few.
Catfish or cut bait and night crawlers are mostly deep on the ledges. Jug fishing has slowed down ‘till this weather settles down. Odor from the bait carries better in the dirty water, so use some of the store bought stink bait; it will get a good mess for the supper table.
The Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant tournament is coming up March 26 out of Lake Point. Applications can be found in most motels and tackle stores, call Capt. Sam at 334-355-5057 to have one mailed or go to www.alclaccis.com and click on the Scott Woodruff page to register online.
The Albany Bass Club has elected to no longer hold the fundraising event. We will continue to hold this tournament to help Scott with the expensive post-op meds he is required to take to maintain his new heart. The money we raise goes to the Transplant Foundatioin, and they administer the funds for this purpose.
We are a 501©3 foundation, so your entry fee in a tax deductible donation. Be sure and sign up for our newsletter while you are on the website and receive all the updates on both of our tournaments. Plan to fish our regular Alclassic in October.
Be safe on the water, dress in layers, keep plenty of water and enjoy what God has provided for our enjoyment. Remember, it is up to us fishermen to help get our river back in balance. Eat the bass you catch. They are a very healthy food for your family.