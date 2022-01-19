Lake Eufaula Fishing Report

Pan Fish are harder to find right now. Worms works along bank lines may get a few.

Catfish or cut bait and night crawlers are mostly deep on the ledges. Jug fishing has slowed down ‘till this weather settles down. Odor from the bait carries better in the dirty water, so use some of the store bought stink bait; it will get a good mess for the supper table.

The Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant tournament is coming up March 26 out of Lake Point. Applications can be found in most motels and tackle stores, call Capt. Sam at 334-355-5057 to have one mailed or go to www.alclaccis.com and click on the Scott Woodruff page to register online.

The Albany Bass Club has elected to no longer hold the fundraising event. We will continue to hold this tournament to help Scott with the expensive post-op meds he is required to take to maintain his new heart. The money we raise goes to the Transplant Foundatioin, and they administer the funds for this purpose.

We are a 501©3 foundation, so your entry fee in a tax deductible donation. Be sure and sign up for our newsletter while you are on the website and receive all the updates on both of our tournaments. Plan to fish our regular Alclassic in October.