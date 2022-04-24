Lake Eufaula Fishing Report

The water is finally trying to clear up after the storms and heavy rain here and north of us.

The generators have been running nearly round the clock and that helps to clean up the water faster. The water level has been holding steady above 188.00. This is giving the bedding fish a chance to prepare their beds. Our next full moon will be on May 16 and the pan fish will be on the bed.

The bass have been scattered due to the weather swings and barometric pressure constantly changing. Shallow fish have been sluggish, but are hitting soft plastics on Texas rigs and jigs. Watermelon Candy, and anything with red in it, will do the job. Chatter baits and spinner baits worked around the grass and cover are also getting a bite.

The deeper fish are coming from the trash piles and natural structure using deep cranks, Carolina rigs and spoons. Fishing docks and bridge pilings are also holding fish. Slow presentations are necessary to aggregate a strike. There are still bass on the beds. It may take some patience to get her to finally hit your bait, just keep working on her. Bass feed on bedding bream, so work those areas when you smell the bream beds.

Crappies are holding on the deeper structure. They are also being stubborn. Jigs tipped with a minnow are getting some in the live well. As our weather settles down, they will be more aggressive.

Bream will be really hot on the full moon. Red wigglers and crickets will be what you need to get a sack full. Look for the beds on the flats. You will be able to smell the fish when they get started.

Catfish are eating cut bait and crawlers. The jug fishermen are getting a good mess for the skillet fishing on the creek ledges. Lake Eufaula catfish can’t be beat with some good cheese grits and cornbread.

Remember what we have been discussing for the past couple of months, The game biologist recommends we eat our smaller bass to help balance the fishery. Their surveys confirm what we all see when we catch so many smaller bass. They ask for us to do our part to get our bigger bass back to the numbers we used to enjoy.

Spots no longer have a size limit and all of them need to be removed. They are great to eat. Let’s do our part. If you do not want to eat them, share them with a friend.

The Alabama Classic is coming up in October. Visit www.alclassic.com and sign up for our newsletter. Registration is now open; you can get that early boat number so many are always trying for. We are praying for a great turn out so we can support our research effort to save the terminal children with Niemann-Pick disease and Darby’s Warrior Support where we take our post-9/11 combat wounded and PTSD heroes hunting and fishing to acclimate them back into civilian life.

Be safe on the water, take a youngster fishing and create those memories that will be discussed for generations to come. Pray for one another and for our nation, our military and police. God is still in control. God Bless & Good Fishn’.

Water Level: 188.89 msl

Water Temperature: Upper 60s to low 70s

Water Clarity: Stained