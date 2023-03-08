The first track meet of the season for Lakeside Chiefs Track & Field was at Lee-Scott Academy. The Lakeside Girls finished in second place out of 16 teams with 137.5 points. The Lady Chiefs had six first-place individual performances and 13 Top 3 performances in the meet. The Lakeside boys finished in 12th place.
Notable Performances:
Chloe Helms
1st 800m
1st 1600m
1st 3200m
Sophie Seaborn
1st 300m hurdles
2nd high jump
4th long jump
2nd 1600m
Eliza Eriksen
1st shot put
5th discus
3rd 400m
Ava Witcher
1st triple jump
Addy Helms
2nd 800m
7th 1600m
Graylin Pomeroy
3rd high jump
3rd triple jump
6th long jump
Dylin White
5th triple jump
4th High Jump
Hannah Buchan
6th shot put
7th discus
LeighAnn Judah
3rd 800m
Darren Maudie
9th Triple Jump
Evan Sellers
6th 3200m
11th 800m
Tucker Stephenson
10th 1600m
John Peak
9th 1600m
Maggie Moore
7th triple jump
Addysen Eriksen
4th 400m
11th 200m dash
Hollan Herring
11th 100m