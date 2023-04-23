The Lakeside School Girls Track and Field Team finished as AISA Class 2A State Champions for the third year in a row and overall AISA state runner-up this week at the state track and field meet in Gulf Shores.

The Chiefs finished with 100 points, behind Lee-Scott Academy, which had 109 points among a field of 20 teams.

Chloe Helms won all three distance races, taking the 800 meters in 2:32, the 1600 meters in 5:35 and the 3200 meters in 12:42. Helms finished fourth in 300m hurdles in 54:28 and fifth in triple jump with distance of 27-7.

For her overall efforts, Helms was named the girls MVP of the state meet.

Sophie Seaborn finished in the top four in four races, highlighted by finishing second in the 300-meter hurdles in 52:29 and finishing runner-up to Helms in the 800 (2:41). Seaborn was fifth in the 3200 meters (14:05), third in the high jump (4 feet, 5 inches) and finished fourth in the 100m hurdles in 19:35.

Eliza Eriksen earned three top five finishes, placing second in shot put (35-0.25), fifth in discus (74-2) and fourth in 400m dash (1:10).

Graylin Pomeroy earned two top five finishes, taking fourth in triple jump (30-5.75) and fifth in the high jump (4’5”).

Other Top 10 scoring finishes for Lakeside were Addy Hems sixth 3200m (14:56) and eighth discus (69.9) and Addysen Eriksen fifth 400m in 1:10.

Three of four Lakeside’s relay teams also placed in the top five. The 4x800-meter relay team of Addy Helms, Riley Poss, Maggie Moore and Leigh Ann Judah earned second place in 13:15. The 4x200 team of Eliza Eriksen, Rosie Robinson, Leigh Ann Judah and Addysen Eriksen finished third in 2:03 and the 4x400 team of Rosie Robinson, Leigh Ann Judah, Dylin White and Addysen Eriksen finished in third place.

The members of the 2023 Girls T&F State Championship Team are Eliza Eriksen, Graylin Pomeroy, Sarah Elizabeth Goff, Rebecca Neville, Chloe Helms, Addy Helms, Rylee Poss, Sophie Seaborn, LeighAnn Judah, Dylin White, Lyndsey Beavers, Ava Witcher, Addy Berry, Addysen Eriksen, Hollan Herring, Maggie Moore, Rosie Robinson and Sky Clark.

Lakeside Boys also qualified to participate in the State Track and Field Championship.

Notable performancesEvan Sellars: Seventh 1600 (5:37), eighth 3200m (13:09), 12th 800m (2:24) and 12th 800m (2:24)

John Peak: 1600m (6:12)

Tucker Stephenson: 800m (2:48)

Michael Hamilton: 400m (1:12)

Josh Preuhs: Shot put (22-1.5), discus (71-7)

Will Goff: Shot put (23-7.5), discus (72-9)