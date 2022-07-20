Lakeside School on track to surpass Lakeside Legacy Campaign goal

The Lakeside School kicked off the Lakeside Legacy Campaign in August of 2021, and the school is on track to surpass its goal this school year.

Lakeside has had overwhelming support from parents, grandparents, faculty and staff, alumni and friends of the school.

“As an alumni, parent, board member and chairman of the Lakeside Legacy Campaign, I am so excited for this upcoming school year, especially with the opening of the newly renovated preschool,” said Adam Reeves. “Alongside Fran Raines, our head of Development & Alumni Relations, we will collectively continue our campaign drive while being great stewards of the donors’ contributions.”

The school is at 75% of its initial goal.

As Lakeside School continues to grow, one of the first initiatives was expanding and renovating the preschool. Katie LaMaistre Moore, the newly named preschool director, has gone above and beyond to make sure The Lakeside Preschool is a place for students to grow in a nurturing environment.

“Lakeside preschool teachers have always been passionate about providing students with the highest quality early childhood education in a safe and nurturing environment. This was evident to me as a parent when my girls were here and continues to be paramount in my career at Lakeside as a preschool teacher,” Moore said.

“I’m so grateful to our donors, stakeholders and board of trustees for choosing to invest in our littlest Chiefs. The Lakeside Preschool is where it begins, and I’m so excited for where we are headed.”

Lakeside School’s enrollment process is easily accessible on its website or prospective parents can call or drop by the office anytime.