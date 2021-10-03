Lakeside's Eleanor McCain Brown inducted into AISA Hall of Fame

The Lakeside School is proud to announce the induction of Eleanor McCain Brown to the Alabama Independent School Association Hall of Fame.

The AISA Hall of Fame is an elite group of successful, devoted leaders from within the association. Brown will be inducted on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Wynlakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery.

Brown was born on June 16, 1934, in Birmingham. She graduated from Shades Valley High School in 1952. She won an art scholarship for college attached to the University of Kentucky.

She graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1957, Magna Cum Laude, and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Her degree was in biology with a minor in German. Upon her graduation, Brown was offered a scholarship at Vanderbilt to receive a masters degree in biology.

After graduating from Vanderbilt, she taught biology at Woodlawn High School in Birmingham and taught chemistry for several years at Shades Valley High School.

She began teaching at the Lakeside School in 1968. During her years at Lakeside, she taught art, molecular biology, chemistry and physiology. In addition to the sciences, she taught art for many years in both the Lower and Upper School.