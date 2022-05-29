Les Snead speaks at Senior Luncheon

Eufaula High School seniors attended their Senior Luncheon last week at Lakepoint Resort State Park and had a special guest speaker via Zoom, Les Snead. Snead graduated from Eufaula High in 1989 and is now the general manager of the Los Angeles Rams.

Snead offered advice to the graduating class, including “dominate your moment” and “take life one step at a time.” He encouraged them not to fear the next challenge. If they choose to attend college, he suggested they do their research, pick good professors and select classes that interest them. If they decide to go straight into the workforce, he said there has never been a better time to get a job and dominate the moment.

Snead concluded his advice with lyrics from the song “The River” by Garth Brooks: “Choose to chance the rapids...There’s bound to be rough waters, and I know I’ll take some falls, with the good Lord as my captain, I can make it through them all.”

Seniors also heard words of wisdom from Taylor Crouch, career coach; Joey Brannan, superintendent; and Emily Jackson, principal.