Letter to Editor - A Tribute to Courtney Potthoff

In August 1990, as I began law school at the University of Alabama, I met Eufaula’s amazing ambassador Courtney Potthoff. In no time, I knew all about Eufaula. Courtney and I immediately found it easy to share facts, opinions, and feelings on many topics, continuing with over our 30-plus years worth of conversations mixing light and serious life and legal events. I saw Courtney’s love and commitment to Eufaula and Barbour County as central to her enduring legacy. She knew the positives and negatives but let the positive and the area’s promising potential guide her.
Barbour County not only held many of Courtney’s beloved family, friends, and treasured memories, it captured her passionate loyalty. Regardless of where her family or friends convinced Courtney to travel, her spirit and soul felt a draw to get back to Eufaula quickly to work and serve. Even as an ambitious 22-year-old law student, Courtney’s dreams centered around returning to serve her hometown and its people. As her beautiful obituary displayed, during her short 28 years after law school she said YES, again and again when given the opportunity to serve her hometown and county. Celebrating others selflessly, Courtney regularly named for me the accomplished hometown residents with pride as her ever-growing proof that Barbour County had produced many of the best and brightest people in almost every category.
As someone who had never heard of Eufaula before meeting Courtney, her love for Barbour County was so infectious that my exploration of Eufaula will always be with Courtney’s narration and perspective. Even when she was too sick to drive me around or when I returned for her funeral a few weeks ago, I could hear Courtney’s voice pointing out Shorter Mansion and other beautiful spots, allowing me to still see the beauty through her loving eyes.
Courtney’s legacy is a call for young adults to tout the great things about Barbour County and return to step up, get involved, and give back. Carry on Courtney’s strong sense of fairness and work to find way that “the system” can treat everyone with dignity, kindness, and respect. Courtney worked among messy things to provide political and business leaders with advice that would make conditions better in discrete ways for the days ahead and for the people working within Barbour County. What will you do?
LeeAnn Pounds
Charlotte, N.C.
A memorial scholarship has been established to honor Courtney’s memory at Auburn University. The Courtney Reilly Potthoff Memorial Scholarship Fund will assist students from Barbour County to further their education. If you would like to donate, please send to the Barbour County Auburn Club, 112 Ridge Drive, Eufaula, AL 36027 or through Venmo@BarbourCounty-Auburn.