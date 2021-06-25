Letter to Editor - A Tribute to Courtney Potthoff

In August 1990, as I began law school at the University of Alabama, I met Eufaula’s amazing ambassador Courtney Potthoff. In no time, I knew all about Eufaula. Courtney and I immediately found it easy to share facts, opinions, and feelings on many topics, continuing with over our 30-plus years worth of conversations mixing light and serious life and legal events. I saw Courtney’s love and commitment to Eufaula and Barbour County as central to her enduring legacy. She knew the positives and negatives but let the positive and the area’s promising potential guide her.

Barbour County not only held many of Courtney’s beloved family, friends, and treasured memories, it captured her passionate loyalty. Regardless of where her family or friends convinced Courtney to travel, her spirit and soul felt a draw to get back to Eufaula quickly to work and serve. Even as an ambitious 22-year-old law student, Courtney’s dreams centered around returning to serve her hometown and its people. As her beautiful obituary displayed, during her short 28 years after law school she said YES, again and again when given the opportunity to serve her hometown and county. Celebrating others selflessly, Courtney regularly named for me the accomplished hometown residents with pride as her ever-growing proof that Barbour County had produced many of the best and brightest people in almost every category.