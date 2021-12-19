Letter to the Editor

Dear Eufaulians,

Over the Thanksgiving week our extended family gathered that Thursday at our old homeplace in Eufaula to celebrate how God has blessed us. Having grown up in Eufaula during the Great Depression, World War II, and the years right after, I was use to the friendliness of everyone in town. After college I married a hometown boy and we settled close to where his parents had moved, working and raising our family in a Central Florida town.

Each time we return to Eufaula we are reminded of the kindness of her people. This past Thanksgiving was no exception. Many in our family stayed at the Quality Inn & Suites—the old Holiday Inn for so many years—on the bluff. We were well taken care of and want to thank Ash, Laura, and Jodie for rolling with the requests and changes, and generally just putting up with our zany group so well.