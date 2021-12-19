Letter to the Editor

Dear Eufaulians,
Over the Thanksgiving week our extended family gathered that Thursday at our old homeplace in Eufaula to celebrate how God has blessed us. Having grown up in Eufaula during the Great Depression, World War II, and the years right after, I was use to the friendliness of everyone in town. After college I married a hometown boy and we settled close to where his parents had moved, working and raising our family in a Central Florida town.
Each time we return to Eufaula we are reminded of the kindness of her people. This past Thanksgiving was no exception. Many in our family stayed at the Quality Inn & Suites—the old Holiday Inn for so many years—on the bluff. We were well taken care of and want to thank Ash, Laura, and Jodie for rolling with the requests and changes, and generally just putting up with our zany group so well.
For many years it has been a tradition of ours to hit the Donut King anytime we are in town. We want to thank Elizabeth, Tina, and all the hard workers who get up in the middle of the night so we can all make our runs for the best donuts in the State of Alabama. And ditto to Phil’s Barbeque, as we have to make a visit there also to eat their great food, served up by their smiling crew. El Jalisco has also become a place we frequent when coming to town. And we appreciate the staff’s patience with us as we descend on them at a moment’s notice. Michelle’s is always a go-to place for us as well, and we certainly enjoyed food we ordered from there for part of our gathering…
Every store we went in was a pleasure to visit. The personnel at the Buy Rite Drug Store went out of the way to be of help to us. The proprietors of Satterwhite’s and Cotton & Kudzu made us feel so welcome. And the employees at both Piggly Wigglys, Winn Dixie, Little Caesars, and Walmart were all very cordial.
Then again, everyone in Eufaula were so polite and friendly wherever we went around town. Thank you all so much for you warm hospitality, a true gift to all our family, who join me in wishing you all a very meaningful and Christ centered Christmas!
Very appreciatively yours,
Frances Moulthrop Gordon and Family