Roshanda Lewis and Brandon Kiser have been named directors of Eufaula City Schools by the board of education.

Lewis, a native of Lower Peachtree, Alabama, completed her bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Alabama State University, her master’s degree in educational administration, and an educational specialist degree in instructional leadership from the University of West Alabama. She received National Board Certification in 2008, renewed her certification in 2017, and has 21 years in education.

Lewis started her education career teaching fourth grade in Killeen, Texas, and 15 years in Wilcox County, Alabama, as a teacher, reading coach, assistant principal and principal. She was an elementary principal in Demopolis, Alabama, for three years and at Eufaula Elementary School for four years. Lewis is married to Rodney Lewis and has two daughters, Janiecia and Shantavia.

“I am excited and humbly grateful to have the opportunity to serve as the director of Eufaula City Schools. While serving as principal of Eufaula Elementary School, we have made great strides! I will truly miss seeing the teachers and students every day. I am looking to continue to support the vision and mission of Eufaula City Schools in my new role. Working together with Mr. Brannan, the school board, students, teachers, administrators, and the community, I am confident we can ensure a strong foundation for our students to succeed in school and beyond,” she said.

Kiser, who has 18 years of experience in education, is a native of Abilene, Texas, and graduate of Athens High School in Alabama. He earned a bachelor’s degree in general science education from Auburn University, a master’s degree in instructional leadership and administration from Troy University in Phenix City, an educational specialist degree in educational leadership and administration from Auburn University, and a Ph.D. in the same field at Auburn University.

He was a science teacher and coached football, tennis and wrestling. He has been an assistant principal and principal for 10 years, with his last four years being principal at Admiral Moorer Middle School. Kiser and his wife, Lauren, have two children, Ella Kate and Evan.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to have led Admiral Moorer Middle School for the past four years. Although I will miss working with the AMMS family daily, I look forward to serving Eufaula City Schools as a director. I am excited about Mr. Brannan’s vision for our district and appreciate his and our board members’ confidence in me to play an integral role in moving our schools forward,” Kiser said.

“Both Mrs. Lewis and Dr. Kiser have proven to be exceptional principals over the past four years in Eufaula City Schools. With their administrative leadership skills, experience, community knowledge, and individual skill sets, they can play an even greater role in our mission of preparing students to pursue excellence in all aspects of life,” said Joey Brannan, superintendent of Eufaula City Schools,