Childhood vision of Hell

After what seemed like hours the storm was over and those of us outside was able to return to the building to join the others. I remember finding my family and hugging them and we were thankful that it was over and I woke up.

As silly as this story seems to be there, are so many people going about their daily lives without a thought of the afterlife. Many think it will not happen, or have a skewed concept of reality and what life after death will be.

Death is final and your destination will be final. There will be no redos. Please don’t wait until it is to late. Hell is a real place, it was created by God for Satan and his angels.

However, if you reject God and his free gift of eternal life, then according to the holy scriptures, you will spend all of eternity in a place called Hell, where there is weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth to be forever separated from God.

Ask Jesus to be Lord of your life today to avoid such a place. God the Father Loved you so much that he gave his very best, his only son to take your place and to die for your sins so that you could avoid this place called hell. I beg of you today please take him up on this offer and you will be eternally grateful. God Bless and PEACE