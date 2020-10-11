Lake Eufaula fishing report

Lake Eufaula, Alabama
Lake level 185.58 msl
Water temp Low 70s
Water clarity Heavy stain to muddy in creeks
The river continues to give fishermen a challenge with running in the low water and fishing the swift current. With Hurricane Delta approaching, we will have uncertain conditions for another week.
If we get a lot of rain, the Army Corps of Engineers will need to pull water harder to maintain a working level for the construction on the levee. If we get the predicted winds, there could be even more debris floating in the water.
With all that said, serious fishermen are still able to pull a few confused bass in with a lot of patience. Chatter baits, shallow crank baits and soft plastics worked on the bank line and first drops near any type of cover are getting some strikes.
It takes numerous casts in one area to aggravate a fish to strike. Carolina rigs and heavy jigs are working on the deeper cover. Even on the deep cover, the current will carry your bait down stream. The wind creates a bag in your line, making it hard to detect a strike.
Crappie are still scattered on the structure. We saw a few picked up on the river drop as the fishermen worked some tree tops with big weights and minnows.
Bream are near the banks eating worms and crickets. Even these areas are hard to keep your bait in place.
Catfish are doing well for the bottom fisherman with livers and cut bait held down with bigger lead weights. Some really big ones are coming in. Cats like the muddy conditions; they can smell the bait as it carries in the dense water.
We are getting closer to having our new web site up and ready. Sign up for our news letter at www.alclassic.com and keep up with all the current news.
We are adding a page for Darby’s Warrior Support and SOAR where you will be able to see reports from research doctors on progress in finding a cure for Niemann-Pick disease as well as from DWS on outings with the post 9/11 combat hero’s on hunting and fishing trips.
Thanks to our new Title Sponsor, ALFA insurance, we now can guarantee our first place team a $5,000 pay-out and the total purse for the top 15 fishing teams is $15,000.
Be safe on the river, use your electronic maps to stay in the in the river and creeks. Watch out for the floating trash and stick-ups as you navigate to your fishing hole.
