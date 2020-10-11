Lake Eufaula fishing report

Bream are near the banks eating worms and crickets. Even these areas are hard to keep your bait in place.

Catfish are doing well for the bottom fisherman with livers and cut bait held down with bigger lead weights. Some really big ones are coming in. Cats like the muddy conditions; they can smell the bait as it carries in the dense water.

We are adding a page for Darby’s Warrior Support and SOAR where you will be able to see reports from research doctors on progress in finding a cure for Niemann-Pick disease as well as from DWS on outings with the post 9/11 combat hero’s on hunting and fishing trips.

Thanks to our new Title Sponsor, ALFA insurance, we now can guarantee our first place team a $5,000 pay-out and the total purse for the top 15 fishing teams is $15,000.

Be safe on the river, use your electronic maps to stay in the in the river and creeks. Watch out for the floating trash and stick-ups as you navigate to your fishing hole.