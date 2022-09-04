Local club president received Tuskegee University alumni award

Betty Pugh received the 2022 Tuskegee University Southeast Region Outstanding Alumni Merit Award. The Tuskegee Alumni Southeastern Region consists of the states Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Pugh received the award at the 20th Biennial Virtual Conference held Aug. 12-14.

The purpose of the Tuskegee National Alumni Association Outstanding Alumni Award is to recognize alumni who have made significant contributions to society, and whose accomplishments, affiliations and careers have honored the “Legacy of Excellence” of Tuskegee University.

The Outstanding Alumni Award does more than honor its recipients. This award illustrates the great value of academic programs and student involvement and increases the pride that all former students, staff and faculty have for the university. It recognizes those men and women who throughout their careers have exemplified Tuskegee University’s core values of excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect and selfless service.

On Feb. 1, 2013, Pugh identified a need to establish a local Tuskegee Alumni Club (E-TAC), in the Eufaula area. Her networking with other existing clubs and her close work with Tuskegee University gave her the knowledge, insight and fortitude to round up 10 other T.U. graduates in Eufaula to begin a journey of love and support for aspiring T.U. students.

Together, she and her alumni friends established the first Eufaula-Tuskegee Alumni Club where Pugh has served as president for almost 10 years. Pugh is a 1976 graduate of Tuskegee University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing.