Local high school seniors win resume contest

Trenton Buffenbarger from Eufaula High School and La’Asia Lampley from Barbour County High School were recently named the school winners of the PowerSouth Energy Cooperative/Southeast AlabamaWorks Resume Contest.

The local sponsor of the contest was MidSouth Bank. Each winner was awarded $100 from MidSouth Bank. The county winner was Trenton Buffenbarger, and he will receive a $250 scholarship from PowerSouth. The county winner will advance to the regional contest on April 27.

County winners will spend a day together for individual panel interviews and hearing professional success stories from area residents. They will also attend a luncheon where the overall winner will be announced, and the keynote speaker will be Vice President of Personnel Resources, Mary Beth Meadows.

Each county winner will be evaluated on their resume and a panel interview. The overall winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship from PowerSouth.

PowerSouth is a generation and transmission cooperative that serves the wholesale energy needs of 16 electric cooperatives and four municipal electric systems in Alabama and northwest Florida. Collectively, the members provide electric service to homes, businesses and industries in 39 Alabama and 10 Florida counties.

Southeast AlabamaWorks is a non-profit organization established as one of seven regional workforce councils in the state of Alabama to assist in enhancing the workforce of the Southeast Alabama region.