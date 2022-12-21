Macy Willoughby is a National Board Certified Teacher in literacy

Macy Willoughby, a teacher at Eufaula Elementary School, is now a National Board Certified Teacher in Literacy: Reading-Language Arts/Early and Middle Childhood.

Recognized as the gold standard in teacher certification, the National Board believes higher standards for teachers mean better student learning.

Established in 1987, the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards is an independent, nonprofit organization working to advance accomplished teaching for all students. The founding mission of the National Board is to advance the quality of teaching and learning by:

» Maintaining high and rigorous standards for what accomplished teachers should know and be able to do:

» Providing a national voluntary system certifying teachers who meet these standards;

» Advocating related education reform to integrate National Board Certification in American education and to capitalize on the expertise of National Board Certified Teachers.

- Special to the Tribune