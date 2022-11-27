Mary Belk: ‘Does a name influence the personality of a town?’

I sat cross-legged in my study shuffling through a stack of linguistics notes and remembered it was Native American Heritage Month.

Creek Indian names filled my head. I began digging through boxes until I came across an old map of Alabama and spread it out on the kitchen table.

I scanned the gnarl of highways and byways noticing the towns, villages, cities, rivers and counties that had Creek Indian names. I pored over the map for a long time as if I were drifting in the ocean, studying charts of sea lanes looking for estuaries and inlets.

I noticed familiar places. Chewacla and Cheaha State Parks. The Chattahoochee River and Saugahachee Creek. Hatchechubbee, Fusihatchee, Tukabatchee and Cuseta.

There’s music and poetry in the diverse Native American languages. A soft, rolling cadence. Rhythm and alliteration.

Close to home we have Opelika, Loachapoka, Notasulga, Tuskegee and Wetumpka. I’m intrigued by so many colorful and picturesque names. Eufaula, Sylacauga, Tallassee, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa and Oneonta. Even the name Alabama comes from the Muskogean language. Loosely translated, it means “land of thickets.”

My search segued to a tattered Rand McNally road atlas. Lots of familiar sounding place names dot maps around the Southeast. And throughout the U.S. were different Indian names coming from the varied languages.

Looking north into Virginia, I squinted and located some of my favorite rivers and creeks — Rappahannock, Mattaponi, Pamunkey, and the tiny town of Tappahannock.

Oklahoma has plenty of towns with Muskogean names that come from the Creek Indians who were herded west along the Trail of Tears — Chikasha, Muskogee, Wetumka and Tecumseh are some of the most familiar sounding titles.

In New Mexico, the name Tucumcari comes from the Comanche word “tukumukaru;” Taos from the Pueblo Indians; Lake Tahoe, straddling Nevada and California, from the Washoe Indian word “da’aw.”

I found Mahwah and Ekalaka in New York; Mankato,Waseca and Owatonna Minnesota, Taholah, Willapa, Nahcotta, Tacoma in Washington. And Tillamook, Molalla, Meham, Lake Chinook, Ochoco National Forest in Oregon.

Our national diversity shows up in the mixture of place names. As I looked west, I saw Spanish names in Texas — Las Cruces, San Antonio, El Paso and the Rio Grande River. And some towns have names of famous people, such as Cody and Custer in Wyoming. Those Native American places in Virginia rub shoulders with British royalty — King James County, Jamestown and Williamsburg. And in Louisiana, French-named towns include Baton Rouge (Red Stick), Grosse Tete (Big Head) and Cocodrie (Alligator).

Some American cities sound dull compared to those with Native American, French and Spanish names. But I remember traveling through towns with odd and interesting place-names.

Some of the best are Slapout, Alabama; Box Springs, Georgia; Lively, Virginia; and Boring, Oregon. There’s Accident, Maryland; Truth Or Consequences, New Mexico; Two Egg, Florida; Alliance and Defiance, Ohio; Why, Arizona and Why Not, Mississippi; and my favorite, George, Washington.

I can’t help wondering — does a name influence the personality of a town? Would a town by any other name be the same?