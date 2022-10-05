Mary Belk: First as an observer, then a participant: A look back at parades

When I was a little girl, there were plenty of parades in Auburn. In the beginning, I was an observer, squeezing my way through the crowd to the College Street curb, waiting eagerly for a glimpse of the pageantry.

I’ve always been a sucker for a bit of pomp and circumstance, never getting tired of the bands and floats and beauty queens waving from shiny convertibles.

Our small town-and-gown community had the same lineup every fall. The biggest crowd-pleaser took place the week before API played Georgia Tech. The Wreck Tech Pajama Parade intrigued the youngsters, because everybody in the parade, including the band, wore pajamas. And, all the freshmen who marched wore the college Rat Cap, burnt orange with a navy blue bill, big letter “A,” and button on top.

The band played “War Eagle,” “Glory” and “Hooray for Auburn,” then stopped at Toomer’s Corner where the cheerleaders led a lively pep rally.

Next on the agenda were the two homecoming parades, one for API and the other for Auburn High School, with cheerleaders and chicken-wire-and-crepe-paper floats following the band. The same three fight songs were belted out by both college and high school bands.

I wished I could push my way into the ranks of marchers and strut along, melding into the mix, to the rim tap — that tap, tap, tap of the snare drums — and the steady boom of the bass drums keeping the tempo.

My chance to join in came my eighth grade year playing trombone in the Auburn High School marching band. I refused to let my short legs hold me back as I stepped out stretching my stride and dressing right on the squad leader, determined to keep our front-row line straight.

The parade I remember best was the 1963 Inaugural Parade in Montgomery for the swearing in of the governor. As we marched down Washington Street and turned onto Dexter Avenue to the Capital, my heart rate quickened with the cadence, the rhythm, the beat.

I was in the Auburn High band, and we had just finished our chair tryouts for the upcoming concert season. Our tryout music was John Phillip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.” We’d all practiced it so much that we strutted down the avenue playing that all-time great march perfectly without a single sheet of music.

A few years later, when I played French horn in the Auburn University band, I marched in the Orange Bowl Parade in Miami. We played the familiar “War Eagle,” “Glory” and “Hooray for Auburn” and moved as one on unknown city streets with the Florida sun reflecting off the brass bells of our horns. That was my final parade as a band member.

After that, I became an observer again, and years later, I watched my daughters march with the Auburn High School band.

I’m happy to report that it looks like parades might be catching on again. Or, maybe they’ve been here all along, and I was too busy to notice.