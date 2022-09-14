Mary Belk: I’m a dog person, but a cat person too

For anyone who has ever been owned by a cat, there’s a story to tell. Most of us don’t scribble those tales in journals, but we remember the funny events.

While I watch Marmalade and Isis stalk invisible prey, I think about the first time I saw them, the mysterious eyes, swishing tails, half-raised paws and those wonderful whiskers. For thousands of years, cats have intrigued us.

My mind drifts to massive amounts of cat literature. It’s estimated that there are over 20,000 volumes throughout the world. It started in fables, and it’s loved in folklore.

While most of them are amusing, the fables of Aesop and La Fontaine also had a clear moral principle.

When Theophile Gautier wrote, “Only a Frenchman could understand the fine and subtle qualities of the cat,” Montaigne, Balzac and Alexandre Dumas, took the challenge. And don’t forget Perrault’s fairy-tale, “Puss-in-Boots.”

British authors Rudyard Kipling, T. S. Eliot, Keats and Edward Lear penned their own cat-tales. And we all know the Cheshire Cat from Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland.”

The all-American pens of authors Stephen Vincent Benet, Edgar Allan Poe, Tennessee Williams and Mark Twain tell lots of feline stories as well.

These days, there’s a long “cat-alogue” of books featuring feline heroes. For the very young, there’s Dr. Seuss’ “Cat in the Hat,” James Dean’s “Pete the Cat” and Eleanor Estes’ “Pinky Pye.”

In my teens, I discovered Don Marquis’ “archie and mehitabel,” featuring the happy cat, mehitabel, and archie, the cockroach narrator. It’s written in all lower case letters, because, of course, a cockroach can’t manage the capital letters on a typewriter.

Another favorite, “Thomas Gray Philosopher Cat,” is the story of a tomcat who’s the resident feline of Pembroke College at Cambridge. He and Dr Fysst, an historian of mathematics, solve an ancient mathematical problem together.

In her memoir, “Homer’s Odyssey,” Gwen Cooper tells of adopting Homer, a 3-week-old eyeless kitten. He became a three-pound dynamo who scaled 7-foot bookcases and leaped 5 feet into the air to catch flies in mid-buzz. He survived being trapped alone for days after 9/11 in an apartment near the World Trade Center, and saved Gwen’s life chasing off an intruder in the middle of the night.

As I read Willie Morris’ memoir, “My Cat Spit McGee,” I found I that I shared his predicament. After a lifetime of calling myself a dog person, I realized I’ve always been a closet cat lover, as well.

Columnist Cleveland Amory is sometimes called a curmudgeon, but where cats are concerned, he’s a pushover. Satirical Lewis Carroll, cynical Anton Chekhov and politically minded Emile Zola all bring their wit and wisdom to their charming cat stories.

As usual, Mark Twain said it best. “The cat is an animal endowed with more hard, ‘natchral’ sense than any man. If man could be crossed with a cat, it would improve man, but it would deteriorate the cat.”