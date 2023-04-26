Things aren’t the way they used to be.

Growing up in a small college town had lots of perks that I never thought about. I wasn’t the least bit anonymous back then. I could go all over town and everybody knew me. I could go to Deb’n Heir, Poly-Tek, or Parker’s and buy a Villager blouse with a Peter Pan collar, and they knew my name. They knew Mama and Daddy and my three sisters. All I had to do was put my goods on the counter, and they’d ring it up on Mama’s account. That was the normal way of life.

At the Bootery, Mr. Childs measured my feet and brought out a couple of pairs of penny loafers or saddle oxfords for me to try on. I’d walk up and down the carpeted aisle trying them out and pick a pair. He’d stuff them in a bag and charge it to Daddy’s account.

A few doors down the street, Toomer Drugs was a safe retreat. I’d look at the movie magazines without buying, then sit on a stool slurping a cherry Coke through a straw. Even though James, the man behind the soda fountain, knew me, I had to pay my two dimes. But if I headed for the back of the store to pick up a prescription for Mama, Mac Lipscomb added it to the family tab.

As I flipped TV channels a while back, I caught the end of a commercial for Ware Jewelers in downtown Auburn. And although Ware’s is still stocked with diamonds, pearls, crystal, china and watches, I’m longing for some of the extras they used to provide.

When I needed a present, I’d dial their number, tell them my name, give them my price range, and they’d quickly reel off a list of items. They’d even tell me what was popular at that price. I’d choose something, usually the one they said was a big seller, and that was the end of my worries. My gift would be charged to Mama’s account and wrapped in a hunter green Ware’s gift box and white paper. If it was for a local bridal shower, they’d deliver it at no charge along with other packages going to the party. They mailed presents for out of town weddings, and that was free, too. Back then, I took it all for granted. I didn’t understand how incredible it was.

I rarely think about those long gone days. But occasionally some deep chord of memory leads me to reflect. And the things that now seem so whimsical, were once the usual and natural ways.

Do I ever wish I could live in that kind of world again? Do I want the kind of life where everybody knows my name? On the one hand, I like a bit of anonymity. But I miss those simpler days. I don’t seem to have the words for what I feel. Sadness, loss, nostalgia? All I can say for sure is “that’s the way it was.”