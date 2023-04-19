I’m worried about communication nowadays. When I was growing up on North College Street, there wasn’t much technology, so my sister Jane and I made our own walkie-talkies, tying a long string between two Carnation Evaporated Milk cans. Seems most everything we did back then was tangled with talk. At a friend’s funeral, I thought about the fellowship that goes along with family chores. When her son-in-law stood and gave a short eulogy, he said, almost in a whisper, “After supper, we washed and dried the dishes together.” He wiped his eyes with his fist. “I’m gonna miss her.” Dishwashing was one of the few household tasks Jane and I had. We hurried so we could get outside in time to catch lightning bugs, but we talked, plotting and planning our next game of Lone Ranger and Tonto. Our chitchat always started, “Let’s play like...” I think of those evenings at a quarter till sundown when folks did a lot of porch sitting. There was Aunt Louise’s house on Cherry Street in Eufaula with its big front porch and swing. And Aunt Mary’s back porch where she presided in her faded green chaise lounge. While Jane and I played croquet with scuffed up balls making up rules as we went along, the older folks swapped stories spiced with Aunt Mary’s booming belly-laugh.

I still carry images of Mama’s wash days, hanging clothes in the backyard. As she tugged soggy shirts and socks from the basket, draping each piece over the line, I came along behind her with a bag of clothespins. She’d snatch a wooden peg from the pouch, hooking it to a dress. And, we talked to the rhythm of the plucking, flinging and clamping. Hours later, we reversed the routine folding the linens as we went along, breathing in the scent of sun-dried sheets, picking up our chatting where we’d left off.

For years, Jane and I walked home after school. We’d start down Samford Avenue with a gaggle of girls, turn on Gay Street and head for home jabbering all the way. Our Saturday jaunts to Felton Little Park or Tiger Theater were much the same. We had a rotary-dial telephone in the hall. Long distance calls were strictly for emergencies, so everybody wrote letters. I came across a box of mail that chronicles different decades from my pigtailed girlhood to the 1980s when we all stopped writing. There were letters Mama sent when I spent the week with Aunt Louise, and newsy notes from Daddy on business trips. I found a stack of summertime letters from friends and piles from my college days, marriage, and motherhood. Now, we quickly delete our texts and emails.

Not long ago, leaving a poetry reading with two friends, we were discussing the poet’s verse. The three students behind us laughed, and I turned, wondering what they were saying. But, the girls weren’t talking. They were scrunched together looking at something on an iPhone. I worry about the future. Let’s talk!