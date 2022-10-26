Mary Belk: ‘It’s no wonder we find good memoirs captivating’

Truth seems determined to keep being stranger than fiction.

For instance, a newspaper informed me that there had been a marriage between a bride of 70 and a bridegroom of 43. The romance started with a generous bowl of bread pudding, a specialty of the bride. Instead of a wedding cake, they had an 8-pound bread pudding.

Speaking of marriage, I saw another article about a man who held the record for the most marriages in the monogamous world. He was a former minister who had taken 29 wives. And, I read that an Arizona couple had married each other a total of 50 times.

Novelists are capable of inventing such characters and situations, but we know we aren’t supposed to. When I think about writing some of these curious protagonists and plots, I hear sneering little voices whispering in my head, “Farfetched, preposterous, unconvincing…” So out they go. But, reality pleases itself and doesn’t give a hoot if a matter-of-fact event seems unlikely. With nonfiction, there’s no throwing out ridiculous circumstances and people. But, it’s important for fiction to be believable. So, we miss lots of interesting stories and folks.

It’s easy to find intriguing snippets of fact-based accounts. I once read that a draft board received a note that said, “I’m suffering from romantic fever and my wife is pregnant. Please excuse me from the draft.” And, a discouraged woman sued for divorce because her husband, a sanitation worker, hadn’t taken a bath in 12 years.

Old laws that are still recorded can be entertaining, too. A Tennessee law forbids a barber to brush hair. And it’s unlawful to act in an obnoxious manner at a South Carolina girls’ school without permission of the principal.

Church bulletin bloopers are funnier than most stand-up comedians. “This afternoon there will be a meeting in the south and north ends of the church. Children will be baptized at both ends.” “Weight Watchers will meet at the church at seven o’clock. Please use the large double door at the side entrance.”

Consider these actual headlines: “Killer Sentenced to Die for Second Time in 10 Years.” “Iraqi Head Seeks Arms.” “Miners Refuse to Work After Death.” “Red Tape Holds Up Bridge.”

In Trevor Noah’s book of essays, “Born a Crime,” he tells how his mother was shot at close range. “The bullet went through the back of her head, entering below the skull at the top of her neck. It missed the spinal cord by a hair, missed the medulla oblongata, and traveled through her head just underneath the brain, missing every major vein, artery and nerve. It headed for her left eye, but at the last second it slowed down, hit her cheekbone, ricocheted off, and came out through her left nostril. She was back at work in seven days.” If this account had been in a novel, I’d have slammed it shut, protesting, “Balderdash!”

It’s no wonder we find good memoirs captivating. Truth isn’t just stranger than fiction, it makes great reading.