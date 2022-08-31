Mary Belk: It’s the time of year when you can just be a kid

The heat wave has forced me inside and set me pondering the ghosts of summers past, meandering through the old stomping grounds of my youth.

When I was a little girl, I lived for summer vacation. As I skipped home that final day, I shed my shoes as easily as a gelding sloughing off his winter coat. And by the first of July, my feet were so tough I could have walked through smashed RC Cola bottles without feeling a prickle.

Summers were lazy days spent playing ball at Felton Little Park and roller skating along cracked College Street sidewalks with a skate key flapping from a string around my neck.

Our two-story house across the street from the train station was a hub of activity in the laid-back college town. My sister Jane and I walked everywhere like street urchins. Barefoot with rolled up jeans, we’d hike down Mitcham Avenue to the Dairy Delight for a nickel soft-cone. Sometimes we’d scoot under the car-coupler of a stopped train and stroll to town to hang out at Toomer’s Drug Store or Crest Five and Dime.

We spent part of every summer 20-something-miles down Highway 29 at our rock cabin perched on a bluff overlooking the Chattahoochee River. Mornings we’d pick blackberries or stomp along the riverbank playing outlaws and in-laws until dinnertime at high noon.

After digging into a platter of fried chicken, big bowls of fresh corn, squash and butter beans, sliced tomatoes with plenty of salt, fried cornbread, and ice cream with peaches, I was too stuffed to do anything but sprawl out on my bed in the “Doll House” Daddy built for Jane and me and read “Freddy the Pig.”

A plug-in fan whirred back and forth stirring up the sticky air until Mama said I could go back outside to ride my pretend pony and float in our tiny swimming pool until my sun-browned body resembled a plump prune.

The decision to start school in mid-August has me wondering. If we begin school weeks before Labor Day, won’t it be robbing youngsters of a slice of the sacred season of childhood? That time of year when you can just be a kid. No peer pressure. No rigid routine.

The Old Testament tells us “For everything there is a season and a time for every purpose.” I hope it’s not irreverent to say, “There’s a time to go to school and a time to stay home.”

As the youngest of five children, I learned about school early. Mama said that when I was 2 years old and she told me I had to be nice to a neighbor I didn’t like, I told her, “I don’t have to do anything but live and die and go to school.” And I’m sure I knew even then that you don’t go to school in the summertime.