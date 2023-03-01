February rolled around cold, wet, and gray.

When the first frost showed up, I knew it was time to get winterized. Over the years, I’ve learned that there are good things and bad things about cold weather, and you can just about divide them in half.

GOOD THINGS ABOUT COLD WEATHER: It’s nice and cool.

BAD THINGS ABOUT COLD WEATHER: It’s too cold.

GOOD: If you work inside, you’re thankful you don’t have to be out in the cold.

BAD: If you work outside, you wish you could be inside where it’s warm.

GOOD: You don’t have to worry about mosquitoes, fleas and ticks.

BAD: You have to put up with chapped lips and static electricity.

GOOD: Hot apple cider and cocoa warm your innards.

BAD: Hot apple cider and cocoa burn your tongue.

GOOD: The grass doesn’t need to be mowed.

BAD: The lawn is dull and brown.

GOOD: It’s time to get comfortable sweaters and flannel shirts down from the attic.

BAD: It’s time to pack up shorts and T-shirts.

GOOD: Lounging by a glowing fire reading a good novel.

BAD: Getting rid of the leftover ashes the next day.

GOOD: Homemade chili and vegetable soup.

BAD: Hard, tasteless store-bought tomatoes and melons.

GOOD: Waking up on Saturday morning and staying in a warm bed with the covers pulled up to your neck.

BAD: Waking up on Monday morning and getting out of a perfectly warm, comfortable bed to go to work.

GOOD: Riding in a well-heated car on an icy day.

BAD: Getting into a car that’s been sitting in the freezing cold overnight.

GOOD: Having more time to read, play board games and do puzzles.

BAD: Having less time to take walks, go to the park and cook outside on the grill.

GOOD: Baking cookies and bread.

BAD: Feeling guilty if you don’t bake cookies and bread.

GOOD: Wearing an old sweat suit, thick socks and fuzzy slippers.

BAD: Having to wear a dress to work, even if your legs get frostbite, because that’s what women wear to work.

GOOD: Enjoying the last of the fall leaves.

BAD: Raking the last of the fall leaves.

GOOD: Looking forward to at least one good snow.

BAD: Getting never ending-rain.

GOOD: Watching the birds flock to the bird feeder to eat.

BAD: Watching the squirrels flock to the bird feeder to eat.

GOOD: Standing in the warm kitchen looking out at the delicate ice crystals covering the landscape.

BAD: Standing in the freezing driveway scraping the stubborn ice crystals off the car windshield.

All things considered, it seems like the good outweighs the bad.