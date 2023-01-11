Mary Belk: Nurses still work long, grueling hours

A few years back when my mother was in the hospital, I rushed to the nurse’s station and breathlessly instructed a nurse to check the heart monitor. Turned out the woman wasn’t a nurse at all — she was the cardiologist. The problem is, it’s hard to tell these days.

Like most everything, nursing has changed over the years. In the early days, the graduating RNs went through a “Capping Ceremony.” Each school had a different style cap, and registered nurses were the only ones who wore the little hats. You could tell by the headdress whether a nurse was an RN or an LPN.

Now they use pins, and everybody’s wearing all sorts of colorful smocks. It’s hard to tell a nurse from a receptionist or a cleaning lady from a surgeon.

Dress isn’t the only thing that’s changed. I came across a nurse’s manual written in l887 and found that in addition to caring for 50 patients, each nurse was expected to:

Daily sweep and mop the floors of your ward, dust the furniture and windowsills.

Maintain an even temperature in your ward by bringing in a scuttle of coal.

Fill kerosene lamps, clean chimneys, and trim wicks daily. Wash windows weekly.

Notes are important. Make your pens carefully; whittle nibs to your individual taste.

Nurses on day duty will report at 7 a.m. and leave at 8 p.m.

Each nurse should lay aside from each pay day a goodly sum of her earning for her benefits during her declining years so that she will not become a burden to her family.

The nurse who performs her labors and serves her patients and doctors without fault for five years will be given an increase of 5 cents a day, providing the hospital has no debts outstanding.

In the early 1900s, when my mother was just a tiny girl, her oldest sister, Alma, decided to become a nurse. Her aunt was horrified, and told her, “Nice girls aren’t nurses.” But her Papa said, “I’ll have you know my daughter can be a nurse and a lady.”

So, Aunt Alma packed her bags and headed to Birmingham’s South Highlands Infirmary for training. When she got there, an epidemic of typhoid fever had just broken out. It was so hot that many patients were almost dying from the heat, so Alma spent 12 to 16 hours a day wetting sheets, wringing them out, and hanging them in the rooms to cool things down.

Those two weeks were so physically draining, she almost quit. But, she stuck it out and later became director of nurses at a large hospital in Charleston, West Virginia. And, she paved the way for two younger sisters, Mary and Theresa, to become accomplished nurses. The three sisters all told tales of the hardships and rigors of that pre-penicillin era of nursing.

Nurses these days still work long, grueling hours. But, the old days of nursing could hardly be called the “good old days.” In fact, those nurses probably needed a doctor.