Mama practiced medicine without a license. Her Mothercare preceded the Medicare plan by lots of years.

My sisters and I were the recipients of Tender Loving Care long before pediatricians and psychologists made TLC a prescription. Mama used doctors as a last resort after all the home remedies had failed.

Most mothers-in-residence in the 1950’s practiced folk medicine that was passed down from their own moms and grandmothers — a hodge-podge of collective experiences, hearsay, improvisation, and common sense. We were luckier than most, because Mama never believed in the therapeutic use of mustard plaster, garlic and onions, or the idea that anything that made you sweat was good. When in doubt, before phoning the doctor, she called in her three sisters who were nurses. That was her version of socialized medicine.

Mama nursed us through the mumps, measles, whooping cough, and chicken pox, as well as colds, and stomachaches.

But she knew my recurring tonsillitis couldn’t be cured with all the time-tested home remedies, so she called the doctor for those infections.

When I was sick, Mama made me stay in bed for 24 hours after my fever was gone. At mealtime, she toted trays of food up the long flight of stairs. And she read to me, books that gripped my fancy and transported me into lands and lives more exciting than my own. I loved Mama’s voice as she sat in the creaking rocker, her voice the instrument of all that wonder.

Mothers back then didn’t seem too concerned about accidents. I don’t recall any anti-prevention campaigns or safety courses.

To some extent, life was simple. And, even though there were hazards, the possibility of accidents in the park or in our own backyard was taken in stride. If we got hurt, Mama simply tore up an old sheet, mopped up the blood and applied mercurochrome, a liquid medication that looked like iodine and merthiolate but didn’t sting so much. Only the most impressive cases merited the attention of the doctor.

As the baby of the family, I could usually talk Mama out of some of the more unpleasant cures.

When I was 5 years old, I stepped on the turned-up-top of a tin can. Mama said I needed stitches, but I wore her down with my little girl begging and pleading. She made me soak my foot in turpentine for two hours and warned me that it would leave a scar and might cause other problems.

I still have a scar, and my foot hurts a bit sometimes when I’ve walked long distances. But, I’m still glad I didn’t have to have stitches.

These days when I’m sick, I miss the touch of Mama’s cool hand on my flushed forehead. Most of all, I long for her orders to stay in bed, the creak of the rocking chair, and her soft, soothing voice taking me to faraway places.