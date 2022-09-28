Mary Belk: She will be a folk hero to me forever

Back in my growing up days, Hollywood had its own set of standards.

There was a rule that a movie couldn’t end with the bad guy coming out on top, looking good or going unpunished. There was plenty of smoking and drinking in films, but bad language and skimpy clothes were taboo.

In real life, the term, Wild West was no euphemism. Throughout the 1800s, there were a number of “Bad Girls” in the West. Mary Mahaffey, known as Mother Featherlegs, was an outlaw, a shrewd go-between for road agents and desperadoes. She put a gun to her husband’s head and robbed him of a small fortune at the altar as soon as the wedding vows were over. The “minister” was a foul-mouthed gambler.

But, filmmakers chose to portray the not-so-nice women as colorful and sympathetic. Doris Day played the part of the hard drinking legend Calamity Jane in 1953, showing a sweet, funny, larger than life “Calam.” I loved that film when I was a little girl and later watching reruns. To me, it’s the best western-comedy-musical ever made.

When I learned that those picturesque bits of adventurous romance didn’t match the facts, I was surprised and disappointed. But it wasn’t just Warner Brothers that made Calamity Jane famous. She was a master at spinning her life into a legend.

Without the dime-store writers who fed off any roughneck with a six-shooter and a mouth to match, she’d have been just another boomtown barfly, a drunk with a flair for camp life and work in the saddle. The myth-makers loved her boasts and believed the stories she told to anyone who would listen.

Some of her tales weren’t true, others were. She was an orphan who lived outdoors to survive. She was a muleskinner and an Indian fighter, a hard loving, hard-living hustler. Her claim that she was a scout for General Custer is doubtful. But, it’s true that she loved Wild Bill Hickok. Although, her bragging that she had his child wasn’t a fact, they did bury her alongside Wild Bill when she died.

Martha Jane Canary, her legal name, wasn’t one-dimensional. Beneath her rough and tough exterior, there was a tender side that nobody would have thought possible.

During the 1878 smallpox epidemic, a doctor went to an isolated log cabin to tend to six quarantined patients. Inside, he found Jane caring for them. When he told her she’d probably get the disease and die, she said, “I know, but somebody’s got to take care of ‘em.”

And, at Jane’s funeral, a man in the front pew knelt, bitterly crying. Between sobs, he told someone, “I was her first husband. She was the finest woman that ever lived — the kindest.”

I was mighty glad to know she had that softer side. I’ll always picture her as the delightful Doris Day riding shotgun on a stagecoach, belting out “Bless your beautiful hide wherever you may be.”

And Calamity Jane will be a folk hero to me forever.