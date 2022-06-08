Mary Belk: Skilled craftsmen are becoming an endangered species

I clutched my pony’s lead rope and watched the farrier cradle her cracked, overgrown hoof in his callused hand. The scraping sound of the rasp lulled me into a kind of dreamy spell, and it occurred to me that it’s hard to find skilled craftsmen these days.

I thought about the Agricultural Age. Now it seems generations of Americans have passed through the Industrial Age and the Age of Technology and crossed into the Digital Age. And, woe unto those who aren’t proficient in computer skills.

It makes me wonder if there will be a place for artisans in the years to come. Seems we have turned college degrees into status symbols, so that most of us push our children into college whether they want more education or not. As a result, we have too many with degrees and not enough skilled craftsmen.

I can picture the earliest artisans in the country — Native Americans — crafting simple tools from stone and bone, weaving grass baskets, turning riverbank clay into fired pots, and birch bark logs into canoes. In those days, everything was made by hand, and that tradition carried over into the pioneer days.

There are still some artisans around, but skilled craftsmen are becoming a special group of people, an endangered species. Now that our affluent society can afford the best, it’s hard to find individuals with the skills and pride to provide it for us. In the coming years, will all of our goods be punched out by mechanized, computerized robots?

As a little girl growing up in Auburn, I took many pairs of worn-out clodhoppers to Youngblood’s Shoe Shop on North College Street to be miraculously refurbished. While I waited, I watched Mr. Youngblood hammer on new heels and work neatsfoot oil into dry leather, making it soft again.

My daydreaming was interrupted when the farrier moved toward Snicker’s rear, changing to her back hooves. He paused by the tool bag, rummaged around in it, and pulled out a double-edged hoof knife. Picking up Snicker’s hind foot, he began to work effortlessly with the knife.

“I’m a cowboy poet,” he told me. “I’m performing some of my poetry at a national rodeo in Texas next month.”

I tried to think of something to say, but I just watched until he said, “Mind if I say some of my poems to you? See how you like ‘em?”

“Sure,” I told him, prepared for some bad rhyming verse.

But, while he finished trimming and rasping the hind feet, he entertained me with his clever and funny poems. When he stopped, I glanced down and saw that he had transformed Snicker’s too-long, badly chipped hooves into smooth, perfectly rounded pony feet.

He pushed his black, wide-brimmed felt hat down on his head and handed me his business card. It read, “Bill R. Bailey: Horseshoer, Cowboy Poet, Custom Chap Maker.”

“Nice card,” I said.

“You like it?” He grinned. “I made it on my computer.”

Mary Belk lives in Auburn.