Movies and songs about love seem endless. “Love Is a Many Splendored Thing.” “Love Will Keep Us Together,” and “All You Need is Love.” We even have the Rogers and Hammerstein classic, “Falling in Love with Love.”

Here we are with Valentine’s Day creeping up on us like a Beagle on the scent of a rabbit. As I walk through Kroger, I’m bombarded with images of love. I spot red and white flowers, hearts and doilies, heart-shaped boxes of Russell Stover and Ghirardelli chocolate, and tangy tasting sweet-tarts saying, “Be Mine” or “I Luv You.” Packets of kiddie cards — Spider-Man, Barbie, and “Despicable Me” minions. But, most folks pass them by and wait until the last minute, rushing out to search for the ideal heart with perfect rhyming couplets inscribed in calligraphy.

We know that the first valentine cards were handmade. In the 1700s, stores sold books of verses for people to copy. Ready-made cards showed up in stores in the 1800s and became popular in the United States in the 1840s when Esther Howland, a romantic young woman, began mass-producing them. These days, millions of valentines are sent each year, mostly by women.

But, for me, Valentine’s Day will always be a holiday for children. Those grammar school times are stuck in my mind. The whole school week centered around creating cards.

In those days, cut and paste really meant cut and paste. For a few days, math and reading took a back seat to clipping red-and-white construction paper with blunt scissors, squirting sweet smelling Elmer’s glue, and scribbling silly Crayola verses. Every child made a valentine for every other child. And, we made mailboxes out of shoe boxes we’d brought from home.

My third grade teacher helped us make presents for our mothers, crimped trays made from old phonograph records. We heated the vinyl LPs just enough make them pliable, bent the edges up and painted them silver.

Years later, my daughters went through the elementary school ritual of swapping valentines with friends. Over time the popular cards had evolved from Wonder Woman to Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, My Little Pony, Hello Kitty, and Beauty and the Beast. And there were always the traditional Cinderella, Mickey Mouse, and Peanuts.

My all-time favorite valentine card came in the mail when I was a graduate student in Atlanta. I lived in a big apartment complex, and my adorable 8-year-old admirer lived in Auburn. I opened my mailbox on February 13 and saw a 3 x 5-inch envelope the size of a child’s valentine card. The address said, “Mary Belk, DeKalb Ave, Atlanta. There was no stamp. The card had a picture of a cowboy on a horse. Inside, it said, “Be My Valentine!” and was carefully signed with a pencil, “ROBERT.” I’m pretty sure I cried.

It’s easy to be a hopeless romantic, falling in love with love. But, for me, that little-boy-love of friendship and affection is the best love of all.