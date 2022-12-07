Mary Belk: ‘Thrift has nothing in common with selfishness’

All virtues are good, but some virtues are better than others. Take generosity, for instance. It smells sweeter than a gardenia blossom, never goes out of style, and if you have it, you probably don’t need much else. On the other hand, there are principles set down which have no appeal at all these days. Prudence is one of those qualities, and temperance might be another. In today’s world, they are scarcely considered virtues at all. It seems most folks don’t look fondly on a sensible, cautious or moderate lifestyle.

I suspect thrift is classed with those unpopular virtues. For some people, thrift might work by the law that you get what you pay for, and that cutting corners might not always lower eventual expenses. They go by the axiom that a cheap purchase in haste — a living room carpet, a bathroom scale, a shrub for the backyard border — is regretted at leisure. But once the thrifty person has paid for quality and owns the prize, she reveres and protects it.

Most of us learn to be thrifty in our own way. Thrift has nothing in common with selfishness. Thriftiness saves pennies and trims corners. At home, it means serving meat loaf instead of filet mignon, not because it is tastier, but because it’s cheaper. But the thrifty cook sees to it that the dish is as savory as prime rib and is happy to share with anyone who happens to drop by at suppertime. She is clever with leftovers and makes stale bread into crumbs to store in the refrigerator. A miser, on the other hand, might donate an old coat to a church tag sale, but he’ll cut off the buttons to save for future use. And if he inherits a set of silverware, he keeps it in the bank. A thrifty person takes pleasure in setting the table with it, then carefully washes it by hand. Thriftiness is not at all miserly. Thrift saves for the future because the children have to be educated. Thrift keeps the house painted and the roof in good repair, but bakes cookies for neighborhood children. It is never stingy. Thrift is a preserver, not a hoarder. It’s too bad “thrifty” is hardly a compliment anymore.

I’m sure my methods of being thrifty — if I ever am — are different from yours because our goals and resources are different. I’m aware of my own avarice. I’m greedy about books, for instance. I buy them lavishly, rarely give them away, and hesitate to lend them. But although my car of choice might be a BMW Roadster, I’m satisfied driving an old Hyundai with more than 100,000 miles on the odometer.

I’ve learned to cut my luxuries to the shape of my budget, not to the size of my dreams. And I’ve found that thrift, like laughter or a secret stash of chocolates truffles, is a good thing to have around the house.