Mary Belk: We need to protect our national parks, environmental resources

It was the best real estate bargain in history. Thomas Jefferson doubled the size of the United States for 2.1 cents an acre.

The vast Louisiana Territory ran west of the Mississippi River, from the Canadian border to the Gulf of Mexico, but France owned it. To make matters worse, when Napoleon regained the territory from Spain, he promised not to give it away or sell it.

American dreams of growth seemed to be dashed. And Washington politicians were afraid Napoleon might prevent our use of the Mississippi River. Jefferson bargained with the French, hoping to buy New Orleans. Napoleon needed cash, so the United States paid $11,250,000 for 833,000 square miles of land.

The 1803 Louisiana Purchase included most of the land for the future states of Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana.

Lucky for us, explorers promoted the idea of national parks. “Out thar in the Yellowstone,” Jim Bridger said, “thar’s a river that flows so fast it gets hot on the bottom.” His stories encouraged Congress to established Yellowstone National Park “for the enjoyment of the people.”

Teddy Roosevelt headed west to the Dakota Territory to hunt bison in 1883. That was all it took for the young man from New York to change his thinking, and ultimately, the course of our nation. “We have become great because of the lavish use of our resources. But the time has come to inquire seriously what will happen when our forests, oil, and gas are exhausted, when the soils have washed into the streams?”

He wanted to protect our resources. “It is vandalism to wantonly destroy what is beautiful in nature, whether it be a cliff, a forest or a species of mammal or bird. Here in the United States we turn our rivers and streams into sewers and dumping-grounds, we pollute the air, we destroy forests, and exterminate fishes, birds and mammals — not to speak of vulgarizing charming landscapes with hideous advertisements.”

He tried to protect the Grand Canyon from those who wanted to exploit it “for personal gain,” saying, “I ask you to keep this great wonder of nature as it is now. I hope you will not have a building of any kind, not a summer cottage, a hotel or anything else, to mar the wonderful grandeur, the sublimity, the great loneliness and beauty of the canyon.”

In 1916, Woodrow Wilson signed an act creating the National Park Service for the “protection of the thirty-five national parks and monuments and those yet to be established.”

I’ve camped in national parks from Shenandoah and Great Smoky Mountain, to Grand Canyon and Death Valley, Rocky Mountain, Grand Teton, Yellowstone, Mt Rainier and Crater Lake. I agree with the National Geographic Society that “they strengthen bodies, refresh minds, uplift spirit, and enrich leisure.”

These days, I feel there’s a pressing need for uplifted spirits and refreshed minds. And I believe protecting our national parks and environmental resources is a perfect way to keep America great.