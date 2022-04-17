Mayor Jack Tibbs greet Eufaula Pickleballers

Plans are being discussed for six to eight new outdoor pickleball courts near the Eufaula Community Center to supplement the three indoor courts there. Currently, there are about 35 active pickleball players in Eufaula. And more are joining every few weeks.

Organized in 2016, the pickleball group continues to grow, but there is plenty of room for new players. Plus, the group has paddles to loan and a good supply of pickleballs. If anyone is interested, the group plays on most Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST at the community center and, when available, Sunday at 1:30 p.m. CST at the Community Center or (weather permitting) on the outdoor courts just off South Eufaula Avenue.