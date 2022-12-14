 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mehaffey elected president of AISA Board of Directors

Dr. John Mehaffey

 Submitted Photo

Dr. John Mehaffey, head of school of The Lakeside School, was elected president of the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) Board of Directors. Mehaffey has served on the board for six years and as vice-president for the past two. He has been actively involved on the Accreditation, Athletic, Hall of Fame and Professional Development Day committees.

The AISA has been steadfast in its efforts since 1970 to maintain an organization of independently operated schools that are rich in diversity, committed to academic excellence and concerned about the growth and development of students. The association’s goal is to provide quality educational services and programs that serve to enrich the educational experiences of the students within its member schools. The AISA currently has 80 members statewide.

- Special to the Tribune

