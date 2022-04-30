National Day of Prayer to be observed on Thursday at the gazebo in downtown Eufaula

The National Day of Prayer will be observed this year on Thursday, May 5.

In Eufaula, this special event will happen at the Eufaula downtown gazebo from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come and pray on their own schedule or to gather a group from their church and all come together.

Crosses will be available for those who desire to come carry and walk the cross and pray over U.S. 431, Broad Street or Barbour Street.

For additional information, please call Larry and Anita Parks, the coordinators of the Eufaula National Day of Prayer, at 334-695-4043.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. It is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all denominations to pray for the nation.

Here's a prayer being offered up for National Day of Prayer:

"God, raise up and rally prayer warriors throughout our nation, from community to community and from coast to coast. We pray that millions of people in tens of thousands of local communities are prepared to come together to join their hearts and voices in prayer. Father, we come before you with a heart to exalt You, to glorify Your Name, and to stand in the gap for our nation. Lord, our leaders and our culture need You. As we gather to pray, pour out your love, compassion and concern into our hearts. Cleanse us of all fear and unbelief, and instill us with faith to believe that you are God Almighty, and that Your Words are faithful and true – that “the effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.”

In Jesus name, amen.