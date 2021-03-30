 Skip to main content
17 students inducted into AMMS National Junior Honor Society
17 students inducted into AMMS National Junior Honor Society

The 2021 members of the Admiral Moorer Middle School chapter of the National Junior Honor Society were inducted last Thursday. Pictured are Davis McCullough; Dorian Morris; Kaleb Thomas; Thomas Reed Hinton; Genesis Barnes; Ty’Kevious McCoy; Stella Campbell; Tyler Cliatt; Ja Bria Bouyer; Kurei Young; Kaylee Jones; Kareem Lamons; Madison Leroy; Zachai Steele Tippett; Kimberly Rucker; Vladmir Aguero; and Cornelius Person. Also pictured are faculty advisor Raven Ivey, Superintendent Joey Brannan and Principal Dr. Brandon Kiser.

