The 2021 members of the Admiral Moorer Middle School chapter of the National Junior Honor Society were inducted last Thursday. Pictured are Davis McCullough; Dorian Morris; Kaleb Thomas; Thomas Reed Hinton; Genesis Barnes; Ty’Kevious McCoy; Stella Campbell; Tyler Cliatt; Ja Bria Bouyer; Kurei Young; Kaylee Jones; Kareem Lamons; Madison Leroy; Zachai Steele Tippett; Kimberly Rucker; Vladmir Aguero; and Cornelius Person. Also pictured are faculty advisor Raven Ivey, Superintendent Joey Brannan and Principal Dr. Brandon Kiser.
17 students inducted into AMMS National Junior Honor Society
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lakeside School’s Chloe Helms won the 3,200-meter and 1,600-meter races in the recent Lee Scott Academy track meet.
On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey announced the locations for the Alabama National Guard’s mobile vaccination clinics, and Eufaula was selected t…
- Updated
Senior Behavioral Health is a 17-bed unit at Medical Center Barbour that has been serving psychiatric services to its local community and surr…
A Eufaula man is jailed on child pornography charges following an extensive and ongoing investigation, Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins said…
Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Chancellor's List for Term 3 of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Fantasia Jackson was strong at the plate on Tuesday, going 4-4 in the Eufaula Tigers varsity softball’s 14-4 victory over Valley. Jackson trip…
Tuesday was a tough day for the Eufaula High School varsity baseball team who lost 9-2 to Valley.