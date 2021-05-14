21st Annual Alabama Classic Bass fundraising tournament rescheduled

After 20 years of being held on the second Saturday of June, the 21st Annual Alabama Classic Bass fundraising tournament scheduled for June 12 has been rescheduled for Oct. 16 due to popular demand.

Founder/Director Sam Williams said tournament officials have been asked for several years to move the event to a cooler season.

“We have prayed and discussed this and have decided we will do our event on the third Saturday of October going forward,” he said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, but we feel we will have a better turnout and better ability to keep our fish healthier in the cooler weather.”

Williams added that he has contacted the teams that have already registered and they are also in favor of the date change.

The safety meeting preceding the tournament will now be held on Friday, Oct. 15 at LakePoint Lodge Banquet room beginning at 5 p.m. The public is invited, and Williams said there will be freebies for those who attend. Flight cards can also be picked up at that time along with registering for the tournament.