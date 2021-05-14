21st Annual Alabama Classic Bass fundraising tournament rescheduled

After 20 years of being held on the second Saturday of June, the 21st Annual Alabama Classic Bass fundraising tournament scheduled for June 12 has been rescheduled for Oct. 16 due to popular demand.
Founder/Director Sam Williams said tournament officials have been asked for several years to move the event to a cooler season.
“We have prayed and discussed this and have decided we will do our event on the third Saturday of October going forward,” he said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, but we feel we will have a better turnout and better ability to keep our fish healthier in the cooler weather.”
Williams added that he has contacted the teams that have already registered and they are also in favor of the date change.
The safety meeting preceding the tournament will now be held on Friday, Oct. 15 at LakePoint Lodge Banquet room beginning at 5 p.m. The public is invited, and Williams said there will be freebies for those who attend. Flight cards can also be picked up at that time along with registering for the tournament.
The entry fee is $150 per team. The big fish pot will be separate again this year, and the entry fee is $20 per angler with a 100 percent pay back for the two biggest bass weighed in split 60-40. Williams said anglers must be entered in the big fish pot prior to take off.
Alpha Insurance guarantees a $5,000 payout for the winner, and second-15th place has a $10,000 payout.
The tournament continues to support two important causes: Niemann-Pick Disease research and Darby’s Warrior Support. Niemann-Pick is an inherited disease that affects the body’s ability to metabolize fat within cells. These cells malfunction and die over time. Niemann-Pick disease can affect the brain, nerves, liver, spleen, bone marrow and, in severe cases, lungs. Darby’s Warrior Support takes post-9/11 combat-wounded veterans and those living with PTSD hunting and fishing to help them adjust back to civilian life. The tournament’s organization is a 501©3 foundation, and the entry fee is a tax-free donation.
Registration is open at the re-vamped alclassic.com. After registering, participants will be assigned their boat number. Applications can also be printed and mailed in, and the boat number will be assigned once the application has been received. Registration will also be open the morning of the tournament, but there is a late fee.
Boat check-in on Oct. 16 begins at 4 a.m., and a breakfast of coffee and biscuits will be available at that time at Marina Store and Grill. For more information or questions, call 334-355-5057.